Five people shot and wounded in Mattapan, investigation underway, police say

All of the victims’ injuries from the shooting were considered to be non-life-threatening, Tavares said.

Boston police were notified of the shooting at 33 Edgewater Drive at 2:01 a.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.

Five people were shot and wounded in Mattapan early Wednesday morning, Boston police said.

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital by Boston EMS, she said.

Two arrests were made and two guns were recovered, but “no one’s been charged for the shootings as of yet,” Tavares said in a phone interview Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing, she said.

