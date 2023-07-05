Hope for meaningful BPS change gives way to frustration after first year of state improvement plan

But Riley’s frustrations reflect a growing sentiment among many parents and education advocates who were holding out hope that they would finally see a notable improvement during this past school year under the state plan. Its rollout coincided with another seismic event: the arrival of a new superintendent, Mary Skipper, a longtime BPS educator who was expected to hit the ground running.

He accused BPS of making lackluster progress under the first year of a state-imposed improvement plan, giving it an “incomplete,” even though the district has repeatedly said it’s making progress. And he took aim at a pet proposal of Mayor Michelle Wu — her overhaul of high schools, which she trumpeted in June as a “generational change” — deriding it as “half-baked” at best.

To some observers, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley’s sharp criticisms of Boston Public Schools during last week’s meeting of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education may have seemed like a cranky rant.

Instead of transformative change, however, many say BPS continues to limp along and hasn’t accomplished much under the state plan, aside from producing a growing collection of audits in transportation, student safety, special education, and other areas, as well as an avalanche of recommendations, many of which Riley said haven’t been implemented.

“The district has dragged its feet and has not jumped in with the sense of urgency that is needed,” said Edith Bazile, an education advocate and retired BPS special education administrator. “The question is where do we go from here? What can the state do to force the district to do its job?”

And she added it’s not a lack of money holding back BPS, which operates on a $1.45 billion annual budget. “They have more money than God,” she said. “It’s clearly a lack of will.”

BPS says it’s committed to broad changes and is working to make that happen, noting it’s formulating plans to execute many of the recommendations.

“We recognize that we must act with urgency and engage with key stakeholders as we develop our plans,” the district said in a statement it released hours after Riley’s comments. “We cannot do this work overnight or alone if we truly want to create the lasting change that our students, families, and staff deserve.”

But some of the results haven’t been encouraging. Under one key barometer, less than 90 percent of buses each month have arrived to school on time, well below the state target of 95 percent. Riley also said BPS is blowing deadlines on some basic tasks, such as replacing antiquated toilets and sinks in student bathrooms, and hasn’t hired a new chief for the long-dysfunctional office of special education. [BPS also is looking for a top leader for multilingual learner programs, which has had high leadership turnover.]

And many families, teachers, and advocates are bracing for the release of a long-term facilities plan, which according to the state plan is due by the end of December.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu addressed the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in June 2022, the day after Wu and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley came to an eleventh-hour agreement to prevent the state from designating the district “underperforming.” Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

In many ways, the state improvement plan, which was finalized between the state and city officials last June, represented a leap of faith on the part of Riley, who wanted to take more aggressive action. Riley was frustrated at the time that a previous agreement between his department and the city reached in March 2020 wasn’t yielding significant results, an effort that BPS argued got upended by the pandemic.

Speculation was rampant that Riley was preparing a state takeover of BPS, generating immense opposition from Wu and other elected officials in Boston, the Boston Teachers Union, and many parents. In the end, Riley struck a deal with Boston over a new agreement and never presented a recommendation to the state education board to place BPS into receivership.

Riley was persuaded by promises made by Wu and BPS leaders that they would move with urgency and arguments that he should give Wu, who was about six months into her first term, and Skipper a chance to make their own changes.

The agreement they ultimately came to should usher in big changes in some of BPS’s most beleaguered departments — special education, English learners, transportation, facilities, and student safety — and also improve the reliability of the data BPS produces, after problems surfaced with undercounting of late-arriving buses and student dropouts.

But throughout this past school year, Riley has increasingly questioned Wu’s and BPS’s commitment to swift change. In December, for instance, Riley blasted BPS for failing to adequately address tardy buses, noting his office was still fielding parent complaints, and his office later found BPS had violated the rights of special education students by repeatedly subjecting them to late and no-show buses.

Riley said BPS has some accomplishments, citing the establishment of an office of emergency management, the hiring of more bus monitors and drivers, and the creation of a strategic plan to overhaul instruction for multilingual students.

BPS also touted on Friday a number of successes, such as launching planning teams with the Boston Teachers Union at 22 schools to begin integrating students with disabilities into regular classrooms; developing new curriculum materials for multilingual learners; initiating a hot line for parents to report student safety issues; hiring 188 bus drivers and 135 monitors this past school year; and holding 40 focus groups to help redesign schools.

BPS said the delay in renovating bathrooms was due largely to supply chain issues and a shortage of qualified contractors that meet city standards — issues the district notified the state about last August, resulting in an extended timeline. Bathroom renovations should be completed in 16 schools by the end of December, according to memos between the state and BPS.

But critics say some of the achievements don’t go far enough. John Mudd, who serves on the School Committee’s English Language Learners Task Force, called the strategic plan for multilingual learners inadequate. In particular, he said, the plan doesn’t give students enough access to instruction in their native language.

“We are extremely disappointed and upset,” he said.

Roxi Harvey, chair of the Boston Special Education Parent Advisory Council, said families also have deep concerns about BPS not moving fast enough to stop segregating students with disabilities from their peers.

“We are not asking for overnight progress, but how long do they think we will fall for the line that the progress is not visible yet?” said Harvey.

It remains unclear what more Riley and the state can do to intervene with BPS. The political resistance to receivership remains strong and the BTU and the state’s other major teacher unions are pushing legislation on Beacon Hill to outlaw state takeovers of school districts.

The three school district receiverships in Massachusetts also have had disappointing results. Although Lawrence schools initially saw gains in the years immediately after the state took over in 2011, progress has stagnated and similar interventions in Southbridge and Holyoke have been lackluster.

But Riley can still use the threat of receivership to goad BPS into taking action, said Paul Reville, a former state education secretary. For instance, Riley could use the threat as leverage to amend the improvement plan so the state can play a larger role, such as taking over a specific function of BPS like special education.

“What the commissioner is doing is making the most of the anxiety that comes from this kind of threat,” he said.

Riley never mentioned receivership in his remarks on Tuesday but vowed if he didn’t see any improvement in BPS this summer he would have “a different kind of discussion” with the state board in September. Riley didn’t offer any specifics and a spokesperson said he wasn’t available to answer questions.

Such vagueness has been a hallmark of Riley’s handling of school accountability, and that too is creating frustration among those in Boston who want to see change more quickly.

“We have another to-be-continued after another to-be-continued. You never have a sense the story is moving forward and accountability is within sight,” said Vernée Wilkinson, director of the family advisory board at SchoolFacts Boston, a nonprofit that works with Boston families.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.