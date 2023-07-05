Summer in New England is heating up — literally

That said, yesterday’s global temperature reached a new record . You can see on the chart below how far above the other readings yesterday’s were. And while these records only go back to 1979, there’s good evidence that yesterday was probably the warmest global temperature since instrumental measurements began and likely even further.

This summer in New England has not seen much in the way of heat yet. We have had a few bursts of it here and there, but there’s been nothing of significance. This is very different from places like Texas , where some of the hottest temperatures on the planet were recorded in June. Parts of the Middle East and India have seen record-breaking heat this year, too.

Global average surface temperature on July 4th, 2023, was the warmest on record. Birkel, S.D. 'Daily 2-meter Air Temperature', Climate Reanalyzer (https://ClimateReanalyzer.org), Climate Change Institute, University of Maine, USA

There are many reasons why ocean and land temperatures are increasing. Climate change is one, but there are other factors at play.

El Niño is forecast to last well into 2024, according to the model data used to predict sea temperatures. NOAA

El Niño has now replaced the previous three years of La Niña and is only forecast to become stronger. When this happens, ocean temperatures off the coast of South America become much warmer than average.

This additional heat ends up in the atmosphere and is one of the reasons why we are warming up. There’s no doubt this is going to have some impact on our upcoming winter, but that’s for another discussion.

Global ocean temperatures are running above average again this year. Of particular note is the area of warming off the coast of Peru, known as El Niño. NOAA

All of these global indicators might seem trivial if you’re trying to go to the beach this week — or just looking for a few days of sunshine in a row.

On that front, it will be much warmer than we’ve seen with a continuation of the humidity. Inland areas just away from the beaches will push 90 degrees the next few days and see plenty of sunshine.

July is forecast to be warmer than average in the eastern part of the US. NOAA

Even the weekend is looking at least partly sunny right now, and rainfall should be relegated to western New England. This means that those of you who want to go to the beach should be able to do so without having to worry about thunderstorms.

Just remember, even if our summer weather seems not as hot as usual, the globe is getting warmer.