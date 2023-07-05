Man suffers life-threatening injuries from fireworks explosion on Cape Cod

A 40-year-old man in Yarmouth suffered life-threatening injuries from a fireworks explosion on the Fourth of July, officials said.
At 7:32 p.m., the Yarmouth Fire Department received multiple calls from 18 Cocheset Path reporting that a man had sustained traumatic injuries to his leg and hand from the explosion, officials said in a statement.
While heading to the home, the ambulance crew asked if a helicopter could transport the patient, but a flight was not available because of the weather conditions, officials said.
The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis with serious, life-threatening injuries, officials said.
“This is a reminder that the use, possession, or sale of fireworks is illegal in the state of Massachusetts,” officials said. “Please leave the fireworks to the professionals, and have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day celebration.”
