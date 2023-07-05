Man suffers life-threatening injuries from fireworks explosion on Cape Cod

A 40-year-old man in Yarmouth suffered life-threatening injuries from a fireworks explosion on the Fourth of July, officials said.

At 7:32 p.m., the Yarmouth Fire Department received multiple calls from 18 Cocheset Path reporting that a man had sustained traumatic injuries to his leg and hand from the explosion, officials said in a statement.

While heading to the home, the ambulance crew asked if a helicopter could transport the patient, but a flight was not available because of the weather conditions, officials said.