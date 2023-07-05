Wu wants to deliver police reform via union contracts. With potential arbitration on the horizon, will it happen?

The collective bargaining process, those familiar with its intricate rules and methods say, is set up to achieve incremental change, or no real change at all. And once the contracts land in the hands of outside arbitrators, the unions tend to fare better than management, according to experts.

Wu has repeatedly cited collective bargaining as a tool to implement reform within the Police Department, which has been buffeted by scandal in recent years. But as the state takes over protracted contract talks with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the city’s largest police union, any changes to the next labor pact could be decided by independent arbitrators.

It’s shaping up to be a defining question of Michelle Wu’s mayoral tenure: Can she deliver meaningful reform to the nation’s oldest police force?

Advertisement

But Wu’s approach is not impossible, according to Stephen Rushin, a criminal law professor at Loyola University Chicago. If certain aspects of a contract prevent police accountability, he said, it makes sense for the mayor to push to change them.

“Can a mayor actually make changes via that [collective bargaining] process?” he said. “Of course they can.”

Daniel Bodah, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said that generally police unions have been successful “in really pushing for broad prerogatives in contracts throughout the country.”

If there is a scenario, he said, where officers are harming the public after they were fired and rehired due to a provision in the contract, “You’re not going to be able to fix that without fixing the contract.” He added that contracts may not be the only way to effect change, but it is a path that’s becoming more popular.

“It is a place that people have started to look at over the last 10 years. It’s something more and more people are aware of,” Bodah said.

Advertisement

On one level, the dichotomy of the Boston contract negotiations is simple: Wu wants to deliver on political promises. The police union says the city will have to pay up if changes are going to happen.

Each side feels they will get what they want in the end.

“We’re confident in the way we have prosecuted the case,” Lou Mandarini, Wu’s senior adviser for labor policy, said recently.

Larry Calderone, president of the patrolmen’s association, mirrored those sentiments, saying, “I’m feeling confident that an arbitrator will see that our members have worked very hard.”

Both sides have made clear what they want an arbitrator to resolve.

Mandarini said the Wu administration wants to overhaul the disciplinary system, which at times has seen officers rehired after being fired for allegations of egregious misconduct; change injury leave to ensure officers who are out can return to work faster; alter the system of police details, where officers work extra hours for an array of assignments, including on construction sites and for utility work; reduce union release times, where labor representatives are paid by the city when attending union meetings, hearings, and events; and centralize the department’s booking operations under one division.

Calderone, meanwhile, said he will be pushing for fair wage increases, eliminating the city residency requirement for officers, improving the educational stipend system for police, and consideration of officers working a schedule that would include four 10-hour days.

He would also like to see the issue of public safety details resolved, saying Wu has pushed for changes to that system on a number of different fronts, including prioritizing various details, preventing officers from getting paid for working multiple detail jobs simultaneously, and introducing civilian flaggers to details. On the last proposal, Calderone is vehemently opposed, saying he “will not budge on that.”

Advertisement

If Wu wants changes, said Calderone, “she needs to spell those reforms out, and we expect to be compensated for those reforms.”

“That’s Negotiating 101,” he said. “She knows it as well as we do.”

For Wu’s part, Mandarini said the mayor has no interest in signing a contract that does not include “fundamental reforms that the City of Boston needs.”

“We will press that case in every forum, in every fashion,” Mandarini said.

The current political climate regarding police reform is something that arbitrators cannot ignore, Mandarini said. From measures in recent years such as the city’s new Office of Police Accountability and Transparency to the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Mandarini added, there are continued discussions about the need for law enforcement changes with real teeth.

“Arbitrators can’t help but be affected by that,” he said. “We know the fundamental thrust of where public policy is going.”

The last contract with the patrolmen’s union expired in June 2020, before Wu took office. And union contract negotiations, particularly in Boston, can be prolonged affairs.

Late last year, the BPPA filed a request for arbitration with the state Joint Labor-Management Committee, which is designed specifically to help municipalities come to terms with their police officers and firefighters or to reach agreement on procedures to resolve their disputes. That committee accepted the case, determining that the sides were at an impasse, and now they are barreling toward mandatory mediation.

Advertisement

If mediation is unsuccessful, it would lead to a formal arbitration hearing, which typically can last anywhere between a week and a couple months, and the neutral arbitrator could take a month or two to render a decision. During the process, both sides present their arguments and list up to five issues each wants resolved.

A panel that includes a union designee, a city designee, and a “neutral,” who acts as a tiebreaker, ultimately makes the arbitration decision.

After the arbitration award comes down, the City Council will vote up or down on funding it. That could be a key part of the process, as the council could act as a backstop to the contract negotiations. If an arbitration award features toothless reforms, the council, which has tacked leftward in recent years, has the power to vote it down.

“I am cautiously optimistic,” said Councilor Kendra Lara of the union contract process, “and the reason for that is we are doing things differently during this arbitration process.”

Unlike past administrations, Wu is using all of the available five slots for issues the city wants to see resolved, said Lara. Previous mayors have not used all five slots, she said last week.

Advertisement

“I think that’s going to have an impact,” Lara said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.