Medford police evacuate residents on section of Mystic Avenue after threat to check cashing business

“The employee said the business had just received a call from a male party telling them to put a large sum of money in a bag and drop it off at a nearby location,” the statement said. “If this was not done, the man threatened to place a bomb at the business. Officers responded to the scene and immediately evacuated the building along with other nearby businesses and residents.”

The incident had unfolded around 8:50 a.m., when an employee of City Check Cashing located at 209 Mystic Ave. called 911 to report a concerning call from a male party, according to a police statement.

Medford police were investigating a bomb threat called into a local check cashing business and evacuating area residents along a stretch of Mystic Avenue on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officials said the State Police Bomb Squad arrived to assist and cleared the building.

“No bomb or other threats were found on the premises during the search,” police said. “Medford Fire Department and Armstrong Ambulance were also on scene. This matter is still under investigation. No suspect information at this time. Police are still on scene investigating.”

Earlier police had warned the public via Twitter to avoid the area.

“Police activity in the area of 200 Mystic Avenue,” Medford police tweeted at 9:23 a.m. “Mystic Ave is currently closed at Bowen Ave and Golden Ave as well as surrounding side streets. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes at this time.”

Authorities confirmed in a follow-up tweet at 9:59 a.m. that threats were being investigated.

“Police on scene are currently investigating threats,” police tweeted. “Nearby residents are being evacuated as a precaution.”

