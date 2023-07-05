New Bedford woman charged with OUI after Mansfield crash causes injuries

A 37-year-old New Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with operating under the influence of liquor after an early morning crash on Interstate 95 in Mansfield left the occupants of one car with minor injuries, officials said.
Damaris Perez-Alcina is also charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.
Perez-Alcina was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Attleboro District Court, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office and court records. The outcome of the arraignment was not immediately available.
Just before 1 a.m., troopers responded to a crash near mile marker 11 on I-95 and found a car whose occupants had minor injuries, Procopio said. They were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Advertisement
Troopers were told the other car involved in the crash had continued south on the highway, Procopio said. They later located a car “with significant front-end damage” in the grass beside the ramp to a rest area, he said.
After a brief investigation, troopers arrested Perez-Alcina.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.