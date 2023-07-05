New Bedford woman charged with OUI after Mansfield crash causes injuries

A 37-year-old New Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with operating under the influence of liquor after an early morning crash on Interstate 95 in Mansfield left the occupants of one car with minor injuries, officials said.

Damaris Perez-Alcina is also charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

Perez-Alcina was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Attleboro District Court, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office and court records. The outcome of the arraignment was not immediately available.