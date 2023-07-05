Cambridge wasn’t the place to be for the Fourth of July show by the Boston Pops

Feldman said he and an extended group of friends have been gathering along the river off Memorial Drive for the better part of 15 years. But this year, after arriving around 4 p.m., they packed it up and went home after little more than four hours.

“There is less of a crowd,” Elliot Feldman, 70, of Sharon said. “This year, there were no Jumbotrons or speakers. There was no reason to stay.”

Some Fourth of July revelers who have preferred in years past to take in the Boston Pops concert and fireworks on the Charles River Esplanade from Cambridge left early and in disappointment on Tuesday for lack of visibility and audio.

“It was totally a huge let down,” Feldman said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “We were there for the music and the fireworks. But we only heard mumbles of stuff and that was it. It wasn’t worth it to us to wait around for just fireworks.”

A spokesperson for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, which teams up with corporate sponsors each year to fund the July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, said financial hardships forced them to do away with speakers on the Cambridge-side of the river some years ago.

“While in some prior years there have been speakers and video screens on the Cambridge side of the river, the cost for this installation is significant and for the past two years the event budget has not been able to stretch to cover the additional cost,” said Jan Devereux, the BSO spokesperson.

A spokesman for the City of Cambridge confirmed the speakers were removed awhile ago. “There haven’t been speakers on the Cambridge side for several years,” Jeremy Warnick said by e-mail.

It appears to be yet another pre-pandemic tradition that did not return. The event was not held in 2020 or 2021 and just resumed in 2022.

Feldman insists that he “absolutely remembers speakers last year” despite what officials say.

Feldman said he perused websites affiliated with the event and found no postings stating that there would be no audio or video components offered from the Memorial Drive side of the river.

“We would not have travelled in had we known that it was impossible to hear the concert,” Feldman said.

Devereux said the event’s live audience typically reaches well over 300,000. The audience, broadcast locally on WHDH Channel 7, radio, and online is in the millions, Devereaux added.

“We would welcome partnering with a sponsor, or the City of Cambridge, to make screens and speakers possible in future years,” Devereux said.

Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.