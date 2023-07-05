One person fatally shot, two others wounded in Brockton shooting

One person was fatally shot and two others were wounded in a shooting in Brockton early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The 911 call came in at 1:48 a.m. for a shooting in the area of 46 Tremont St. in Brockton, according to a tweet by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” Cruz’s office said in the tweet.