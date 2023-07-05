fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person fatally shot, two others wounded in Brockton shooting

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated July 5, 2023, 14 minutes ago

One person was fatally shot and two others were wounded in a shooting in Brockton early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The 911 call came in at 1:48 a.m. for a shooting in the area of 46 Tremont St. in Brockton, according to a tweet by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” Cruz’s office said in the tweet.

The investigation into the shooting is “active and ongoing,” Cruz’s office said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.


