One person fatally shot, two others wounded in Brockton shooting

One person was fatally shot and two others were wounded in a shooting in Brockton early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The 911 call came in at 1:48 a.m. for a shooting in the area of 46 Tremont St. in Brockton, according to a tweet by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” Cruz’s office said in the tweet.
The investigation into the shooting is “active and ongoing,” Cruz’s office said.
This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
