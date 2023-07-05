Peace, love, and petty infractions at annual Rainbow Family Gathering in N.H.

But while the gatherings are largely peaceful, law enforcement officers in New Hampshire issued 121 violations at this year’s event so far, prompting the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire to hold special sessions in Littleton on June 30 and in Concord on Wednesday to process them.

The gatherings — large, temporary assemblies of people who share an ideology of peace, harmony, freedom, and respect — are annual events that take place in various locations around the world. Once gathered, the community, which participants call the Rainbow Family, have no formal structure or leadership. Gatherings can go on for several days.

CONCORD, N.H. — As thousands gather in the White Mountain National Forest for this year’s Rainbow Family Gathering, the U.S. Forest Service’s law enforcement officers are also on patrol.

Those violations fall into four categories, including drug possession, motor vehicle infractions, damaging property, and resisting law enforcement, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice.

The violations are considered petty infractions, and 37 were resolved after the defendant agreed to pay a fine ranging from $25 to $200. Another 58 violations were dismissed, including those for marijuana possession. In 24 cases, the individual who was ticketed didn’t show up to court, leaving those violations unresolved. And two cases will go on to a bench trial, where the defendant will appear before a judge at a later date.

The Forest Service requires groups that are bigger than 75 people to apply for a permit, a requirement Rainbow Gathering attendees have ignored since the event began in 1972 in the Arapaho National Forest in Colorado. Group members say they don’t have a leader or group member who can sign a permit on the group’s behalf.

Around 2,200 people are in attendance this year, according to an estimate from the Forest Service on Wednesday. That’s down from earlier estimates that between 3,000 and 5,000 people might come. They’re gathering at the Kilkenny Area of the Androscoggin Ranger District, which is part of the White Mountain National Forest.

The Forest Service first learned about the gathering in mid-June, and it responded as it does each year, by mobilizing a “national incident management team.” This year, that included 50 Forest Service personnel, according to Hilary Markin, a spokesperson for the Forest Service. She did not answer a question about how many on this team are law enforcement officers.

Violations could include cutting down live trees, building structures on the land, driving while drinking, or minors who are in possession of alcohol, according to Markin. Other tickets are issued for motor vehicle violations.

“To increase success of defendants showing up we hold court locally so they can go before a judge,” she said.

The team is in place to work with the local community, including law enforcement, to “protect the health and safety of everyone involved, and to lessen environmental impacts to the site by providing information and enforcing laws,” according to a Forest Service website dedicated to this year’s incident.

But that’s not how everyone participating sees it. Some attendees took to social media pages to warn others about the increased police presence.

“I’m at the gathering,” Rebecca Earl said in a Facebook post. “Do not bring anything you don’t want taken or hide it good. They will find or make up probable cause to pull your (sic) over. Use your signal to turn on the dirt road! Go 25 or less. I’m on my way to court today. A lot of people are going to court these past few days and next few,” she wrote.

“We got everything and I mean everything taken from our cars,” she said.

“Fair warning for all who attend, there are piles of police officers throughout the entrance to the woods waiting to pull people over for the slightest issue, and all citations have a mandatory court appearance,” Jack Pirolli posted.

Mariah Hamrick wrote encouraging attendees to keep their phones charged and record interactions with law enforcement to hold them accountable in the case of harassment, or illegal search and seizure.

“So many of us have been harassed, had our constitutional rights violated, and been given tickets and even arrested and assaulted by the police and the forest rangers in the past,” she wrote. “This year needs to be different.”

