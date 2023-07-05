Authorities seek help solving killing of 19-year-old woman found dead in Andover 50 years ago

Cadorette, 19, was last seen July 2, 1973 at the Holiday Inn near Routes 38 and 495 in Tewksbury, State Police said.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in solving the 1973 murder of Judith Cadorette, whose body was found 50 years ago on July 6 in a wooded area in Andover.

Law enforcement advisory on the unsolved 1973 homicide of Judith Cadorette.

Her body was discovered four days later near the ramp from Interstate 93 south to Route 133 west in Andover, according to a State Police advisory.

“Ms. Cadorette was 19 years old with long dark hair and had poor eyesight,” State Police said. “She frequented the 495 drive-in movie theatre, Holiday Inn lounge, and Pewter Pot restaurant in Tewksbury.”

Anyone with information about the case should call Andover Police Sergeant Mark Higgenbottom at 978-623-3500, Tewksbury Police Detective Sergeant Michael Donovan at 978-851-7373, Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Peter Sherber at 978-766-5823, or the Essex District Attorney’s office at 978-745-6610, according to State Police.

A request for further comment was sent Wednesday afternoon to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

