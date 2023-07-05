Providence bank robbery: Employee is ‘person of interest,’ police say

The old-school heist appeared to be accomplished with relative ease, as shown on video from the bank’s surveillance cameras. Two masked suspects dressed in black showed up at the bank’s back door at 1:51 a.m., according to the search warrant. Wearing gloves, one punched in “an employee access code” on the keypad to enter the building, and the other wheeled the red suitcase behind them, the court documents said.

Providence police detectives searched the woman’s home in Woonsocket last Thursday afternoon — just 14 hours after two masked suspects cleaned out $488,000 cash from the Santander Bank vault and hustled away with a red wheeled suitcase and a white bag, according to an affidavit accompanying the search warrant.

PROVIDENCE — A bank employee is one of several “persons of interest” in the half-million-dollar heist of a Federal Hill bank last week.

No alarms went off. Both immediately headed to the vault.

In just one minute, the same person who’d gotten the door open then pressed the code to open the vault. The person easily pulled down a ramp, flipped on the light, proceeded inside and opened a second locked door. It was 1:52 a.m.

Two minutes later, at 1:54 a.m. the pair were hustling out of the bank’s back door with the red suitcase and white bag. Someone in a grey or silver sedan flicked on the headlights, and the car took off out of the back parking lot on Africa Street, according to the affidavit.

The alarm had been triggered when the vault was opened, according to the affidavit.

Eight minutes later, the bank called the police about a break in. All of the bank exterior doors were locked, but the vault was wide open.

The acting branch manager pointed out to police that the vault’s timer should have been set, which would have kept the vault locked until the bank opened the next day, according to the affidavit.

The director of retail security for the Santander branch and a Santander district executive both told police that the masked suspect who opened the bank and the vault with ease had a body type and mannerisms similar to one of the bank employees, according to the affidavit.

When detectives Sergeant Fabio Zuena and Sean Brown questioned that employee at police headquarters hours after the robbery, the woman confirmed that she’d closed up the bank the previous day and there was nothing unusual, the affidavit said.

She also said that she never wound the timer that would keep the vault locked, because, she said, the previous branch operations manager told her she didn’t have to, the affidavit said.

According to police, the employee told them that she and her boyfriend went home to Woonsocket at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and stayed in — but a camera that reads license plates captured her vehicle on the road in Woonsocket at 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to the affidavit.

When police searched the woman’s home, they seized $6,000 bundled inside a safe, and 91 $2 bills inside a Santander bank envelope inside another safe, according to the search warrant.

Commander Kevin Lanni said the investigators had not yet determined whether the cash was connected with the money stolen from the bank.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.