In Providence, one man killed, three people shot in separate overnight incidents

The spate of violence ignited at large gatherings around midnight in the Reservoir and South Providence neighborhoods.

PROVIDENCE — One person was killed and three people were shot in separate overnight shootings on the Fourth of July.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest at one gathering at 100 Dupont St. at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, and was pronounced dead after he was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, said Providence Police Commander Kevin Lanni. It wasn’t immediately known what led up to the shooting, but witnesses told police that possibly three to four people were involved, Lanni said.

The victimwas not publicly identified pending notification of kin.

While violent crime overall is lower in the city this year, 18 people have been wounded in shootings, and seven have been killed.

Overnight, police also were dealing dealing with a gathering that turned into a large disturbance on Glenham Street in South Providence. Police were called to 42 Glenham for the first time just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, and found a 15-year-old girl who’d been shot and injured. Through the night, the police ended up arresting a dozen people for various crimes, though they didn’t find the shooting suspect.

At 2 a.m., a 38-year-old man who’d been shot in the back of his neck sought treatment at Roger Williams Hospital, Lanni said. The man had been injured outside 3 Mount Vernon St., which is not far from the violent gathering at 42 Glenham St.. The man told police he had no complaint; his injury wasn’t considered life threatening.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man was shot in his right leg at 315 Elmwood Ave., in the city’s West End, at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. There was little information about what led to his shooting.





