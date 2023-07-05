Remnants of used fireworks believed to be cause of R.I. fire that destroyed home and car

Cumberland Fire Department Chief Nicholas Anderson said firefighters were sent to a home at 19 Morning Glory Road at approximately 1:25 a.m. A water main break on Route 122 forced emergency responders to detour. Arriving firefighters found the front of a home and a car engulfed in flames. A home to the right of the fire sustained heat damage that caused vinyl siding to melt, and a home on the left also showed heat damage.

The home was occupied by an adult and three children, who are being assisted by the Red Cross. There were no injuries related to the fire, authorities said.

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — Used fireworks are believed to have been the cause of a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning that destroyed a house and a car, and caused heat damage to other nearby homes.

Advertisement

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 19,500 fires annually are started by fireworks. which results in more than 9,000 injuries each year in the United States. In 2021, fireworks-related fires caused $59 million in direct property damage.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Anderson said insurance companies and building officials will determine if the home involved in Wednesday’s fire is a total loss.

“It was reported that fireworks were used at approximately 9 p.m. on July 4,” Anderson said in an email. “After use, the firework remnants were placed in the area of origin. Our investigation showed these objects reached ignition temperature around 1:07 a.m. The vehicle was well-involved and caused the occupants to be alerted of the fire.”

Anderson said remnants of the fireworks were believed to have been placed in the driveway, in front of the car.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion, which Anderson said is believed to have been caused by car parts such as tires.

Anderson said a second alarm was caused due to fire conditions and the water main break.

Advertisement

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s 2022 fireworks report shows that 11 individuals died of fireworks related causes in 2022, including five deaths that were attributed to fireworks misuse, three associated with a device malfunction, and one due to a device tip-over. Two other incidents were unknown circumstances.

Adults 25 to 44 experienced about 36 percent of the estimated injuries, and children younger than 15 accounted for 28 percent of the estimated injuries, the CPSC reports.

Fireworks safety tips

The CPSC said it is likely that injuries from fireworks were under-reported and the data should be considered a minimum. The group urges consumers to celebrate safely this holiday season by following these tips:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — hot enough to melt some metals.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.





Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.