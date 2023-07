R.I. man, 25, dies after being pulled under waterfall at Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A 25-year-old Rhode Island man died after falling and being pulled underwater at a waterfall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

The man from Providence has not yet been publicly identified and his body was recovered Sunday evening, officials said.

Rocky Mountain National Park covers over 400 square miles of rugged mountains and high tundra, drawing typically over 4 million hikers annually.