See live traffic around the Boston area

State transportation officials have warned that the 60-day closure of the Sumner Tunnel could bring major traffic delays for motorists trying to get around Boston, and it’s expected to be particularly bad for drivers coming into the city from the north.
Officials are urging people to utilize the Blue Line, which will be free for the duration of the closure, or take the commuter rail or ferry.
To help you plan, use the map below to see live traffic conditions.
Live traffic in Boston
*Red dots indicate road closures.
