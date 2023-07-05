Shots fired in parking lot of Yarmouth hotel, police say

Gunshots were fired in the parking lot of a Yarmouth hotel Wednesday night, but there were no reported injuries, police said.
The incident at the Hampton Inn Hotel on Route 28 appeared to have been “targeted,” Yarmouth police said in a statement.
An official at the hotel could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday night.
Police responded to the West Yarmouth hotel shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired, police said in a brief statement.
A witness told officers that a man had “brandished a firearm and then fired multiple shots,” the statement said.
Evidence collected at the scene by detectives confirmed the witnesses account, police said.
Crime scene investigators from Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Yarmouth police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-775-0445.
