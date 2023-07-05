Somerville woman rescued on trail in White Mountains after falling on hike

A Somerville woman was rescued on the Webster Jackson Trail in the White Mountains Monday after slipping on a wet rock section and injuring her leg while hiking, officials said.

Around 5:30 p.m., 32-year-old Brynne Quinlan called 911 for assistance about two miles from the trailhead after she slipped while attempting to complete a day loop hike from the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch. Quinlan was met by rescuers around 8:20 p.m., where she was treated and packaged into the litter before being carried down by at least 15 volunteers.

New Hampshire Fish and Game and Search and Rescue volunteers initiated the response and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Appalachian Mountain Club Employees brought medical supplies and a litter to Quinlan.