Somerville woman rescued on trail in White Mountains after falling on hike

A Somerville woman was rescued on the Webster Jackson Trail in the White Mountains Monday after slipping on a wet rock section and injuring her leg while hiking, officials said.
Around 5:30 p.m., 32-year-old Brynne Quinlan called 911 for assistance about two miles from the trailhead after she slipped while attempting to complete a day loop hike from the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch. Quinlan was met by rescuers around 8:20 p.m., where she was treated and packaged into the litter before being carried down by at least 15 volunteers.
New Hampshire Fish and Game and Search and Rescue volunteers initiated the response and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Appalachian Mountain Club Employees brought medical supplies and a litter to Quinlan.
The volunteers and Conservation Officers arrived back at the Webster Jackson Trailhead at approximately 11:20 p.m., almost six hours after the 911 call was made.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer Sergeant Glen Lucas said Quinlan told him Wednesday morning she was “doing well.”
Quinlan will be making a monthly donation to the New Hampshire Outdoor Council, the non-profit organization that supports the volunteers that rescued her, Lucas said.
“Brynne was great to deal with. High spirits and extremely appreciative, which is nice,” Lucas said. “We don’t have the luxury of carrying down people that are appreciative all the time.”
