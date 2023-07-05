The Sumner Tunnel shutdown has begun. It will last through the end of August.

The 60-day project is designed to bring the 88-year-old tunnel, which links East Boston and downtown, into the 21st century. The only way to do that properly, state transportation officials have said, is to close the southbound connection until Aug. 31.

The Callahan Tunnel, which carries northbound traffic into East Boston and underwent its own upgrade in 2014, will remain open. Also staying open is the Ted Williams Tunnel, which will be used to detour traffic from Logan Airport and the North Shore, officials said.

Live traffic information and alternate route planning tools are available at Mass511.

On the first day of the closure, MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said “things have been pretty smooth.”

He cautioned that this is typically a light travel week on the road because of the July 4 holiday.

Next week, “when we expect holiday travelers to return, we’ll be watching some key intersections pretty closely,” he said.

Gulliver has said he expects traffic to be heaviest along Route 1A, and at 13 intersections the state has flagged for monitoring.

Gulliver said officials decided to close the tunnel during the summer, the busiest travel season at Logan International Airport, because it is the “slowest time, on average,” for traffic in the Sumner.

“From a traffic management standpoint, this is a far better time to do it,” Gulliver said.

He urged commuters to use public transportation when possible and give themselves at least two hours of extra time to get to “any critical appointment.”

At Logan, officials “expect all passengers to be impacted,” and have similarly recommended that passengers leave themselves two extra hours in each direction, said Jennifer Mehigan, a spokesperson for Massport, which runs the airport.

The MBTA, meanwhile, was publicizing train and bus alternatives via Twitter on Monday.

In an 8 a.m. “Tunnel Update,” the agency wrote that the 8:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. Beverly commuter rail trains were running on time, there were no delays on the Blue Line, which is currently free for passengers, and that there were no delays on five key bus routes: 111, 116, 117, SL1 & SL3.

“Plan ahead,” the MBTA tweeted.

The Sumner closure will allow MassDOT to modernize safety systems and fix decades of wear and tear. On a typical day, 39,000 vehicles use the tunnel.

J.F. White has been hired to handle the work. The Framingham-based company faces daily fines of $250,000 if the upgrade is not finished by Aug. 31, MassDOT has said.

After Aug. 31, nine weekend closures will take place and another shutdown is anticipated for 2024, MassDOT has said.

The closure is likely to create congestion in the Williams Tunnel, which carries the Massachusetts Turnpike under the harbor, and on the Tobin Bridge, connecting Charlestown and Chelsea, according to highway officials.

In addition to the Blue Line being free, with $2 daily parking at Beachmont, Suffolk Downs, Orient Heights, and Wonderland stations, so will bus routes 111, 112, 114, 116, 117, which serve Chelsea, and the inbound Silver Line 3, according to the MBTA.

The East Boston ferry will be free to ride throughout the closure. The Lynn and Winthrop ferries, shuttling between Boston and the North Shore, will operate weekdays for $2.40 per trip.

Fares on the Newburyport/Rockport line of the Commuter Rail will be reduced to $2.40, with free and reduced-cost parking available at several stops, according to MassDOT.

Also:

— Tickets for the Logan Express shuttle, which running from the airport to stops in Back Bay, Braintree, Framingham, Peabody, and Woburn — will be reduced 25 percent when purchased online, and tickets for children under 17 will be free when traveling with their families.

— The Winthrop Ferry, with stops in Winthrop, Quincy, downtown Boston, and at the airport, will offer $2.40 fares, and travelers who arrive at the airport by water will be allowed to skip to the front of the security line, officials have said.

— For passengers arriving after midnight, the Silver Line and Logan Express shuttle both offer departures until after 1 a.m., Mehigan said. The last inbound Blue Line train typically stops at Airport station shortly after 12:30 a.m., she added.

— The project is anticipated to cost $160 million, including $24 million in “contingency” costs such as police details and contractor incentives, according to MassDOT, although that figure does not count mitigation efforts such as free public transit.

The MBTA is projected to lose approximately $6.1 million in revenue this summer, according to a MassDOT spokesperson, although that figure is subject to change.

