Girl, 13, suffers apparent gunshot wound to ankle in Dorchester, police say

A 13-year-old girl suffered what was believed to be a gunshot wound to her ankle while walking down Bowdoin Street in Dorchester on Tuesday night, Boston police said.

On Wednesday, the girl told officers from Boston Children’s Hospital that she was walking in front of 246 Bowdoin St. when she felt a sharp pain to her ankle, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

The girl looked down and saw that her ankle was bleeding and was unable to keep walking due to the pain, Boyle said.