Girl, 13, suffers apparent gunshot wound to ankle in Dorchester, police say

A 13-year-old girl suffered what was believed to be a gunshot wound to her ankle while walking down Bowdoin Street in Dorchester on Tuesday night, Boston police said.
On Wednesday, the girl told officers from Boston Children’s Hospital that she was walking in front of 246 Bowdoin St. when she felt a sharp pain to her ankle, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.
The girl looked down and saw that her ankle was bleeding and was unable to keep walking due to the pain, Boyle said.
The girl believed the injury had been caused by a stray firework and was initially taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth before being transferred to Children’s “for what was believed to be a gunshot wound to her right ankle,” Boyle said.
Police canvassed the Bowdoin Street area where the girl sustained the injury as well as nearby Ronan Park without success, Boyle said.
The girl’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, he said, and no arrests have been made. The matter remains under investigation.
