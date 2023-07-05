fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two teenagers injured in ATV crash in Maine; one has life-threatening injuries

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated July 5, 2023, 40 minutes ago

A teenager sustained life-threatening injuries after an all-terrain vehicle crashed and rolled over multiple times Monday in Brooks, Maine, officials said.

Passenger Zach Turner, 18, from Unity, Maine, was airlifted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the ATV, a 17-year-old boy from Monroe, was taken to Waldo County General Hospital with minor injuries, Maine State Police said.

Troopers responded around 5:22 p.m. to Kenney Road in Brookswhere the ATV crashed and rolled over multiple times, police said.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash, State Police said.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

