Two teenagers injured in ATV crash in Maine; one has life-threatening injuries

A teenager sustained life-threatening injuries after an all-terrain vehicle crashed and rolled over multiple times Monday in Brooks, Maine, officials said.

Passenger Zach Turner, 18, from Unity, Maine, was airlifted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the ATV, a 17-year-old boy from Monroe, was taken to Waldo County General Hospital with minor injuries, Maine State Police said.