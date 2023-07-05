Video: Cars washed down street during flash flooding in Providence

Lyn captured the flash flooding in a video she posted on Facebook.

But on July 4th, heavy rains turned Atwells Avenue into an “ocean” according to resident Cassandra Lyn, who watched as cars were washed down the street.

PROVIDENCE — Federal Hill’s main thoroughfare is known for its restaurants, and Atwells Avenue is usually flooded with al fresco diners enjoying delicious dishes.

“Ay yi yi, it looks like the ocean is on ...” Lyn said before a lightning bolt stopped her midsentence and she comforted a child. She was perched in the second-story window of her apartment, as floodwaters overwhelmed cars trying to navigate the road.

The National Weather Service began warning residents of possible flash flooding around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, and the torrential downpour knocked out power, flooded basements, and floated cars in several city neighborhoods.

The Community Collaborative, Rain, Hail, and Snow Network, a group of trained weather spotters who measure precipitation nationwide, reports that close to 3 inches of rain fell in some parts of the Providence metropolitan area while a storm skulked over Rhode Island. The weather service said the rain rate wasn’t excessive — ranging from .24 inches to 2.9 inches of precipitation — but days of rainfall leading up to Tuesday’s storm had left areas susceptible to flooding.

In Pawtucket, the entire basement level of an apartment complex on Beverage Hill was compromised due to flooding, and the Red Cross was called to assist displaced residents.

High water estimated to be at about 2.5 feet ran over May Street in North Providence, which led to several cars becoming stuck. Similar problems were reported in Johnston and Central Falls.

Police temporarily closed Francis Street near Exchange Place in Providence due to flooding, and Pawtucket Avenue near St. Michaels Court in East Providence also closed for a time.

University Avenue Street flooding in Providence, R.I. Share Dr. Timothy Empkie recorded cell phone video footage of torrential rain Tuesday, July 4, 2023 that caused water to swell on University Avenue in Providence.

In Providence, Dr. Timothy Empkie saw the rain start to fall around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, but he was aghast at what he saw minutes later on University Avenue.

Moments after his friends arrived to pick him up, he said, his street had become a river with water swelling over the curbs on both sides of the road.

“Sure enough it came up very quickly in a matter of one or two minutes,” Empkie told the Globe. “It was just a torrent. It extended from each side of the street and was about a foot deep. I haven’t seen anything like it while I’ve been in Providence.”

Empkie said his street isn’t usually prone to flooding, and wondered what caused Tuesday’s incident.

“I don’t know if it was surface runoff or if it was because of the sewer system,” he said.

Tuesday’s rain was most intense over the Hope, Rumford, and East Providence neighborhoods. Towns north of Providence (Central Falls, Pawtucket, Johnston) also reported significant street-level flooding.

“It was really remarkable,” Empkie said. “We saw three garbage bins go streaming by. It was clear that it was not safe to walk in. We were hoping that it wouldn’t go any higher than it did but it did reach some of the homes.”

The storms had weakened by 6:15 p.m. and shifted offshore, according to the weather service.

Empkie added, “It’s the Fourth of July we won’t forget.”

This article has been updated with additional information from residents in other parts of the greater Providence area.

