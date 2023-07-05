Wheels in motion, but skidding ahead, for a Boylston Street bike lane

Paris shares the policy goal, but the result has been dreadful. I recently experienced expanded lanes for cyclists on Rue de Rivoli, similar to Boylston Street. Two lanes are reserved for cyclists. Taxis, other automobiles, buses, and trucks are confined to a single, constipated lane.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s plan to establish a bike lane on Boylston Street may be laudatory policy, but unless managed well, it will jeopardize the safety of pedestrians ( “On Boylston, making way for cyclists,” Page A1, June 30).

Pedestrians will have to watch their backs (and fronts, and sides)

The prevailing attitude of the cyclists is to ignore traffic signals, one-way restrictions, and pedestrian courtesy. As we obeyed green pedestrian signals, we dodged cyclists ignoring red signals, and our son barely evaded a speeding bicyclist ringing his handlebar bell — and traveling against the traffic.

Absent sensible controls, the behavior of cyclists could result in tragedy. In 2021 in Paris, a woman was killed after being hit by an electric scooter while walking along the Seine. I understand the goal, but Boston needs to carefully address the public safety threat. Cities such as Copenhagen and Amsterdam have a vibrant cyclist culture but have figured out how cyclists and pedestrians can safely coexist.

Please, Mayor Wu, learn from Paris and avoid turning good public policy into public menace.

Tom Boyajy

Motorists still need to have a place on the roads

One of the questions Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Boston’s chief of streets, asks is, “Who is the street serving?”

As the capital of Massachusetts, culturally and otherwise, Boston must always be accessible to residents across the state. It does not belong exclusively to Bostonians, especially those who want to turn the city into a thoroughfare for local cyclists and bus passengers.

For an octogenarian like me, who subscribes to the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Huntington Theatre Company, it’s challenging enough to drive my car into the city from Framingham. Do you know how problematic it is to return home by heading west on Huntington Avenue, squeezed into one long line separated by numerous intersections and red lights, while a largely empty parallel lane is reserved for cyclists and buses? Some drivers inevitably cheat and use the reserved lane illegally.

Now the Wu administration wants to bring this horrendous bike lane policy to Boylston Street. Beacon Hill needs to exert its authority against the mayor on this issue. Boylston should serve all of us because Boston belongs to all of us.

Martin Quitt

Mayor’s policy is wishful thinking

I invite Mayor Wu to drive or, rather, sit in traffic in Back Bay, keeping one eye on empty bike lanes and the other on all the cyclists avoiding the lanes and weaving in and out of traffic or riding the wrong way down one-way streets or on sidewalks.

When I drive, I worry about cyclists riding in my blind spot, despite the presence of a bike lane; when I walk, I worry about them racing through red lights.

In a better world with a functioning public transit system that enabled people for whom biking is not possible or practical to mothball their cars, bike lanes might make sense. In this world, they represent wishful thinking and the triumph of ideology over facts.

Wendy Kaminer

A picture is worth a thousand mishaps

Your front-page article on dedicated lanes for bicycle safety was wrapped around an interesting photo: a bicyclist (without a helmet) using his mobile phone!

I learned early on that a bicycle is a vehicle and that cyclists must obey the rules of the road.

Some motorists might think bicyclists can steer and brake at will. But what’s more likely to occur is a fall to the pavement or a collision when the driver of a parked car opens its door — or worse.

Greg Hamill

Laudable aspiration, but what about the city’s more pressing matters?

In “On Boylston, making way for cyclists,” the reporter writes, “In September, the Wu administration announced it would expand its bike network so half the city’s residents would be a three-minute walk from a bike route.” While that’s a laudable aspiration, if one owns or travels by bike, I’d suggest some more pressing “three-minute” public policy goals that would benefit much larger segments of the population.

How about goals to put half of Bostonians within a three-minute walk to:

▪ A well-equipped urgent care medical center or MinuteClinic.

▪ A well-stocked supermarket with fresh fruits and vegetables.

▪ An accessible handicapped parking space.

▪ A quality elementary school.

▪ Quality and affordable day care.

▪ Quality senior day care.

▪ Quality non-exam public high schools.

▪ Accessible, dependable, and low-cost public transit — even neighborhood shuttle services.

The list could go on and on. While we’re listing priorities, where is the plan to deal with Boston’s downtown vacancy rate before the predicted falloff in commercial tax revenues hits home?

An extensive network of bike lanes is not a bad idea, and it will benefit some small minority of the city’s residents. A Boston “chief of streets” may be a progressive-sounding idea, but there are serious problems facing the city that no network of bike lanes can address. The focus and resources dedicated to the Wu administration’s bike lane infrastructure plan would be better spent on more important issues.

Barbara Anthony

Cambridge

The writer is a senior fellow at the Pioneer Institute, former undersecretary of the state Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, and a former senior fellow and associate of the Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School.