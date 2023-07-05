May I have a word: Umbrellas gone haywire

Steven Manos, of Cambridge, suggested an adjective: “an existing word given a slightly different pronunciation and an adjacent meaning: blowsy .” Bob Unsworth, of Newton, also sent along an existing adjective: “Clearly, the term for this is useless .”

Carol Spitzer, of Brookline, proposed the verb interout , and Cyndy Overgaag, of West Springfield, came up with invoop , as in “I turned the corner and my umbrella invooped and was blown out of my hand.”

Last time, I asked you for “a word for an umbrella that is blown inside out in a strong windy rain” — and said I’d accept a verb describing what the umbrella did when it turned inside out, an adjective for the umbrella’s condition, or a noun for the umbrella itself.

Kevin McQuillan, of Northampton, reported: “In my family, the word gamp was used for an umbrella, after Mrs. Gamp in Charles Dickens’s ‘Martin Chuzzlewit.’ The adjective could be degamped or maybe ungampt.”

In fact, Kevin, gamp is not just your family’s word. Brits started using it to refer to an umbrella at least as long ago as 1855, roughly a decade after “Martin Chuzzlewit” was published.

Nouns were the part of speech nearly all other readers submitted.

For some reason, not one but two readers were put in mind of a strong cocktail. “The image that came into my head when I first read your column was that an umbrella blown inside out resembles a martini glass,” Pam Cirincione, of Wakefield, told me. This led her to the phrase c’est la V, which she admitted isn’t quite what was requested. Norm Quesnel, of Framingham, suggested: “A possible term for an umbrella that’s been blown into an inverted shape is umbtini, because of its resemblance to a martini glass.”

“They are dumbrellas, of course!” wrote Susan Blumin, of Palmetto, Fla., and Reading. “Don’t know how to stay open in a fashion that would keep you dry!” Naomi Angoff Chedd, of Brookline, Marc McGarry, of Newton Highlands, and Kitty Crocker Palmer, of Essex, also proposed dumbrella.

Mary Ellen Kiddle, of Burlington, suggested donebrella, and Johanna Stamm, of Rockland, suggested upbrella.

Unbrella was by far the most popular choice, submitted by Anil Adyanthaya, of Newton Upper Falls; Georgie Divincenzo, of Beverly; John Haneffant, of Boston; Ron Held, of East Sandwich; Jay Kaknes; Rosalie Kaufman, of Swampscott; Mary Ellen Kiddle, of Burlington; Christine Seaman, of Eastham; Stephen Shestakofsky, of Belmont; Gerry Strathmann, of Beverly; and Mark Flionis, of Holden, who argued in favor of the coinage inasmuch as it’s “beautiful for its simplicity.”

Variants of bumbershoot were popular too. Two or three readers assumed that this word is from across the pond — but no! The estimable British etymologist Michael Quinion says, “Any suggestion of a British origin can be immediately refuted. It isn’t known over here at all.”

Indeed, bumbershoot is definitely American, from around the end of the 19th century, and probably a tweaked portmanteau of umbrella and parachute.

Peggy Farren, of Quincy, proposed bumbledshoot. And Ed De Vos, of Newton; Don Hunton, of Acton; Steven Manos, of Cambridge; Susan McBrine, of Melrose; and Kevin McQuillan, of Northampton; and Gracelaw Simmons, of Medford, each coined bumbershot.

But beating them all to the punchline was an ancestor of North Hampton, N.H., resident Diane Hansell. “My grandmother always called an umbrella a bumbershoot until it was blown inside out,” Diane reported. “Then it became a bumbershot.”

Diane and her prescient grandmother have surely earned bragging rights. Thanks, Diane!

Now the self-confessed cruciverbalist Carolyn Martin, of Franklin, writes: “I have always felt there should be a word for when you can’t figure out the answer to crossword clues and you walk away from the puzzle, only to come back to it later and the answers you couldn’t previously come up with just seem to flood in to your head! I know I’m not alone in experiencing this phenomenon. What would you call it?”

I’d call it a more everyday version of the phenomenon that led the genetics researcher James Watson to discover the structure of DNA. He went to sleep one night in 1953 puzzling over what this structure, given DNA’s known characteristics, could possibly be. He dreamed of a spiral staircase, and when he woke up, voilà! A double helix! Watson, together with his colleagues Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins, won a Nobel Prize in 1962 for fleshing out this insight.

Send your suggestions for Carolyn Martin’s word to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on Friday, July 14, and kindly tell me where you live. Responses may be edited. Also, please remember that meanings in search of words are always welcome.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer and editor in Cambridge.