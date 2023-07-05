John Robert’s Supreme Court or Trump’s? Maybe neither.

During the last week of the term that just concluded, Roberts appeared to finally take the wheel. He authored opinions for the majority in two high-profile cases: invalidating affirmative action programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina by rewriting over four decades of precedent; and wiping out President Biden’s student debt forgiveness program. Roberts also assigned and joined the opinion in which the court ruled for a plaintiff who claimed that Colorado’s public accommodations law violated her free speech rights by requiring her to offer her wedding website design services to same-sex couples on the same basis that she offered them to heterosexual couples.

John Roberts has been chief justice since 2005, but the Supreme Court does not always follow his leadership. For most of his tenure, Anthony Kennedy was the central figure, swinging the court either left or (more often) right. After Kennedy retired in 2018, Roberts was briefly at the court’s center, but since Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment in 2020, he has been the least conservative member of a six-justice conservative supermajority. Thus, last year, the five Republican appointees to the right of Roberts fully overruled Roe v. Wade while ignoring his plea to go more slowly.

Are we witnessing the emergence of the Roberts Court? Maybe not. Although it is customary to denote any instantiation of the Supreme Court by the name of its chief justice, only a handful of historical periods stand out due to the imprimatur of a chief. In the early Republic, the Marshall Court was an appropriate moniker for a body that promoted a robust federal government and a powerful judicial branch within it. In the 1950s and 1960s, the Warren Court reshaped American law and fostered social change through landmark rulings involving civil rights, civil liberties, criminal justice, and voting rights.

John Marshall and Earl Warren each led the court on a march to the beat of his own distinctive drummer. Marshall’s early 19th-century opinions upholding congressional power to create a national bank and broadly regulate interstate commerce were in sync with the Federalist Party that put him on the court; yet he continued to shape American public institutions long after the Federalists ceased to be a significant political force. Warren — whose appointment President Dwight Eisenhower came to regard as his biggest mistake — catalyzed the civil rights movement at a time when neither major party was much interested in racial justice.

In contrast, the Supreme Court under the superintendence of John Roberts has not charted its own distinctive course. On the key issues that divide our polarized nation — including abortion, administrative agency power, campaign finance, capital punishment, church-state separation, gun control, and race — the outcomes of cases in the Supreme Court typically mirror the views of the Republican Party.

That is not to say that every decision of the conservative court favors Republicans. Notably, with Roberts in the majority, the court ruled against former president Donald Trump in cases involving the census, so-called dreamers, and congressional and grand jury investigations. Just last week, in a case from North Carolina, Roberts wrote an opinion that rejected the radical “independent state legislature” theory promoted by Trump’s legal team; a contrary ruling would have allowed gerrymandered Republican state legislatures to override the voters’ choice in the next presidential election.

Yet if the court is not always nakedly partisan, neither is it apolitical. Nor do competing judicial philosophies explain the divisions. Conservatives say they favor originalism as against the living Constitution. However, ideological, not methodological, differences explain why Republican appointees part ways with Democratic ones.

Conservative justices often criticize judicial activism — in which judges use vague constitutional provisions as grounds for displacing decisions by elected officials. For example, in last year’s abortion decision, Samuel Alito wrote that “the Court must guard against the natural human tendency to confuse what” the 14th “Amendment protects with” the justices’ “own ardent views about the liberty that Americans enjoy.” Yet just one day earlier the court had succumbed to that very tendency when it confused GOP opposition to gun control with the meaning of the Second and 14th Amendments. Last week, the conservative justices succumbed yet again, this time confusing their policy objections to affirmative action with the meaning of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. The Republican appointees oppose liberal judicial activism, not judicial activism as such.

What about original meaning? In last year’s abortion and gun decisions, the conservative justices claimed to be bound by the views they attributed to the voting public in 1791 (when the Bill of Rights was ratified) and 1868 (when the 14th Amendment was). Yet in last week’s affirmative action case, only one justice — Clarence Thomas — even attempted to reconcile the “colorblind” Constitution with the views of the Reconstruction Congress that, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor detailed in her dissent, enacted multiple laws expressly benefiting Black Americans. In the web designer case, the majority twice attributed entirely abstract commitments to “the framers” but consulted no evidence of the First Amendment’s original understanding. The Republican appointees employ what Harvard Law professor Richard Fallon aptly calls “selective originalism.”

Even when the court occasionally reaches liberal results, there is usually a substantial conservative caveat. In rejecting the Trump version of the independent state legislature theory on June 27, Roberts left standing a version of that theory that he used as a lawyer to help George W. Bush prevail over Al Gore in 2000. Three terms ago Neil Gorsuch authored an opinion that construed the federal employment discrimination law to protect against anti-LGBTQ bias; yet last week Gorsuch himself authored the web designer opinion that could severely undercut such protections. Last month the court ruled that Alabama violated the Voting Rights Act when it failed to draw electoral maps that reflected Black voters’ political strength; but the ruling did not undo its earlier decision allowing Alabama and other states to use their unlawful maps in the 2022 midterms, a decision that enabled Republicans to narrowly win control of the House of Representatives.

Scholars sometimes refer to the Supreme Court in a particular era by the name of the president who made key appointments. Congress rejected President Franklin Roosevelt’s court-packing plan, but during his extraordinary three-plus terms in office, he named nearly every member of what became the Roosevelt Court. The term Nixon Court pays tribute to President Richard Nixon’s appointment of four justices in less than two full terms. In just one term, Trump named three justices. So, are we witnessing the Trump Court?

Perhaps, but “McConnell Court” seems a more fitting sobriquet. As Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, thus keeping a seat open for well over a year in order for Trump to fill it. McConnell’s shameless hypocrisy then enabled Republicans to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat less than six weeks after her death. And on substance, the current Supreme Court acts in near-perfect harmony with McConnell’s agenda: exploiting culture war issues; suppressing Democratic votes while holding Trumpist authoritarianism at arm’s length; and promoting the interests of corporations and wealthy individuals.

In the end, the name matters little. Roberts, Bush, Trump, or McConnell? One way or another, this is a Republican Supreme Court.

Michael C. Dorf is the Robert S. Stevens professor of law at Cornell Law School. He blogs at DorfonLaw.org.