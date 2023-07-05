These Venezuelans are committed to bringing democracy back to their homeland

Now the Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts is trying to galvanize a similar conversation by drawing attention to an October presidential primary election organized independently by members of the Venezuelan opposition, the first to be held in more than a decade in the country controlled by the authoritarian regime of President Nicolás Maduro.

The last time local Venezuelans saw the plight of their homeland make national headlines was in September, when a group of Venezuelan migrants landed unexpectedly on Martha’s Vineyard.

“We can’t give in to the group of criminals who have held Venezuela hostage,” Maria Alejandra Bastardo, one of the founders of the association, said in an interview. The group held information sessions in Brighton last weekend to spread the word that most Venezuelans abroad can participate in the upcoming primary by registering online. “I wish the Venezuelan nightmare would end tomorrow, but it’s going to take time and all of us. Every little step matters,” she said.

A presidential primary election held without the Venezuelan regime’s support may seem, at first, like an exercise in futility — just like the next presidential election in Venezuela, scheduled for 2024. For years, Venezuelans haven’t had free and democratic elections; the last time an election was formally observed by a neutral international body was in 2006. The Venezuelan opposition has repeatedly tried to oust Maduro’s socialist government through Democratic means and by using pressure from the international community to recognize a democratically elected leader.

Most Venezuelan voters are disillusioned and their priority is dealing with the country’s economic crisis. Since Maduro took power in 2013, the Venezuelan economy has shrunk by 75 percent; in 2020, more than 95 percent of the population was living below the poverty line. Roughly 7 million Venezuelans have fled these conditions and now live abroad. And while many Venezuelans want to bring back democracy to their country, it’s hard for them to see how that might happen.

I don’t blame them. But despite its monumental challenges, something feels different about this effort.

“We’re trying to get rid of a dictatorship using votes,” Ana Julia Jatar, a Boston-based Venezuelan author and editorial director at El Planeta Media, the publisher of newspapers El Tiempo Latino in Washington, D.C., and El Planeta in Greater Boston, said in an interview. And anybody who has studied dictatorships knows that that strategy is seemingly impossible, Jatar admitted. But with the independent presidential primary organized by the people, “we want to elevate the voices of Venezuelans everywhere to elect a single opposition candidate via a politically and socially disruptive process. We want to send a loud message to the world so the international community can join us in pressuring the Maduro government to hold free and fair elections in 2024,” Jatar said.

It’s not a civic effort without challenges. Officially, most Venezuelans who have fled the country cannot formally vote in next year’s presidential election. (While Venezuelan law allows absentee voting, those who migrated from Venezuela would have to do it in a consulate, be properly registered, and cannot be living illegally or seeking refugee or asylum status in the country they currently reside.) Plus, there are roughly 3.5 million young eligible voters in Venezuela who, due to “deliberate administrative negligence,” Jatar said, have not been added to the country’s voting rolls, which are controlled by the government. That’s why a nongovernmental civic organization decided to hold a parallel voting registry that would include those who have been prevented by the Maduro regime from voting.

Still, many Venezuelans still ask, why participate in an effort that’s not sanctioned by the Maduro government? “That’s precisely why,” Jatar said. “For years, we [the Venezuelan society and the diaspora] have been reacting to the many criminal acts committed by Maduro.” For the first time, the regime reacted to a civic action, and that’s telling, Jatar said.

Indeed, in an act condemned by the Biden administration, the Maduro regime banned Maria Corina Machado, the leading favorite to win in the October primary election, from holding public office for 15 years because because Machado supported US sanctions on the Maduro government and backed a former opposition leader, according to the Venezuelan government. Disqualifying Machado “from participating in the electoral process deprives the Venezuelan people of basic political rights,” the US State Department said in a statement. Additionally, the Maduro government managed to replace every member of the National Electoral Council, which is highly concerning, Jatar said.

Those are signs that Maduro is bracing for impact. And that shows the effort is a step in the right direction.

In a recent interview with The Economist, Machado said the primary “could be the catalyst” for change and a chance for Venezuelans to shout “no” to Maduro and to remind other countries that they still want democracy. There is energy behind that sentiment, but Venezuelans must legitimize it by first registering online to participate in the primary by July 9, Jatar said. There’s still time to rescue democracy in Venezuela.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.