Home of the Week: In Mattapan, a new-build with 4 bedrooms and 4 parking spots

Year built 2023

Square feet 3,078

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes To be determined

If an architectural student were tasked with designing a home to be built on a vacant lot on a quiet, short street within a half mile of the Lower Neponset River Trail, this new Mattapan Colonial could earn them an A.

The three-story home rises in the middle of a 0.12-acre lot and offers four off-street parking spaces — a rare find in Boston. A wide sidewalk leads to a front porch under a weather-shielding gable roof. The front door opens into an open floor plan, but what else would you expect in a home constructed in 2023?

The new single-family home sits on a 0.12-acre lot. Charles Jones Photography

To the right is a very wide set of stairs with oak treads, and just beyond that is the first of three full baths. This one has tile flooring and a gold-toned faucet atop a single vanity with a white quartz counter. The shower sits behind a clear glass door and has gold-toned fixtures.

This full bath features a shower with gold-toned fixtures and an inset. Charles Jones Photography

Gold-toned faucets add a touch of elegance to the baths. Charles Jones Photography

But the main attraction is clearly the living area, kitchen, and dining room, which are combined into one space totaling 784 square feet. The flooring here, and in most of the other rooms, is a 3-inch-wide red oak.

The living room by itself is 225 square feet, and natural light arrives via a four-window bump-out, a classic feature found in Boston three-deckers, and a fifth set next to the kitchen’s open shelving.

The kitchen is at the midpoint of the open plan. And at 306 square feet, it’s the largest of the three spaces. The primary colors here are white and gray, which offer a pleasing counterpoint to the red oak floor. The kitchen island has a sink and seating for four. The countertops and backsplash are quartz; the Shaker-style cabinets are white with gold-toned pulls; and the appliances, including the gas stove, are stainless steel. Three globe pendant lights with rods that look like old roller skate keys descend over the island.

The dining area comes next, nestled at the back of the house before three windows and under a bulbous light with lots of sparkle. Here, a glass door leads to a small deck and the fenced-in yard, and a second opens to a walk-in pantry. There’s also storage under the stairs off the entrance.

A long island offers seating for four. Charles Jones Photography

The dining area shares an open layout with the kitchen and living room. Charles Jones Photography

Sun streams in through the bow window bump-out in the living area. Charles Jones Photography

Just off the dining area is the first of four bedrooms. The 180-square-foot space is set up as a home office and has two windows and a double-door closet. It’s the perfect spot to store your Zoom-meeting sweater.

The remaining three bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the second level. At the front of the house are two smaller bedrooms (165 and 238 square feet, respectively), each with a pair of double-hung windows. Apparently to compensate for coming in second place in terms of room size, the smaller bedroom has a walk-in closet. They share a full bath with a shower/tub combination, a gray double vanity topped with white quartz, and pretty porcelain tile flooring in a design that’s a nod to Art Deco.

The laundry room sits right before the entrance to the primary suite, which helps keep a family’s dirty laundry away from prying guests.

At 226 square feet, the primary suite takes up the entire back of the house. It comes with sliders to a Juliet balcony, recessed lighting, two transom windows, and a 70-square-foot walk-in closet behind double doors.

The en-suite bath ensures a release from everyday annoyances, thanks to a deep porcelain tub and a separate marble shower with a rain shower and wand heads. Other highlights include a double vanity with a white quartz counter, recessed lighting, and porcelain tile flooring. The space also has a water closet.

Glass doors in the primary suite open to a Juliet balcony. Charles Jones Photography

The double vanity is topped with a white quartz counter. Charles Jones Photography

A narrower stairwell with oak treads leads to the third floor, where the next owner will decide the fate of this 546-square-foot space. Options: a playroom, a yoga retreat, or an office for the pacer in the family (it’s carpeted). The space also offers storage and provides access to the HVAC system and other mechanicals.

The third floor is triangular with skylights, carpeting, and storage. Charles Jones Photography

The home doesn’t have a basement, but there is a hatch to access the crawl space. The property also comes with a limited builder warranty and gas forced-air heating.

The professionally landscaped backyard is a trifecta of treats: a paving stone patio, a grass lawn, and those enviable parking spaces.

The backyard features a paver patio and is fenced in. Charles Jones Photography

Oliver Koester of Compass in Chestnut Hill has the listing. The interior designer was Kate Murphy from Feels Like Home Design, the developer was Andrew Litchfield from Penny Investments, and the builder was Anthony Monahanfrom Monahan Construction.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe.











