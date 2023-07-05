Shark caught on video devouring seal in waters off Nantucket

The moment when a shark began to devour a seal in the waters off Nantucket on July 4 was captured on video by a quick-thinking bystander.

The ferocious scene unfolded just before 2 p.m. at Great Point Beach, and Allyson Silverthorne Bold knew it was a shark right away.

“Absolutely,” Silverthorne Bold said in a text message Wednesday. “We live here year-round and knew it was just a matter of time before we saw this happen!”