Shark caught on video devouring seal in waters off Nantucket

The moment when a shark began to devour a seal in the waters off Nantucket on July 4 was captured on video by a quick-thinking bystander.
The ferocious scene unfolded just before 2 p.m. at Great Point Beach, and Allyson Silverthorne Bold knew it was a shark right away.
“Absolutely,” Silverthorne Bold said in a text message Wednesday. “We live here year-round and knew it was just a matter of time before we saw this happen!”
Silverthorne Bold shared the video clip on TikTok and added the caption, “Shark 1, Seal 0.”
Great white sharks are known to hunt for seals in shallow water. The rise of the white shark population off Cape Cod has been linked to the resurgence of gray seals since protections were put in place in the 1960s and 1970s.
While the outer Cape continues to be a popular place for white sharks, they are mobile and do not stay confined to one area. According to the most recent data from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, white shark sightings were reported at Great Point on July 1 and July 4.
