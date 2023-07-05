Brayan Bello switched to his sinker and it lifted the Red Sox over the Rangers

Jansen induced a ground out to Christian Arroyo at second base, followed by a pop out in foul territory, and then a sharp lineout to end it.

Kenley Jansen shut the door in the ninth, completing his 18th save of the season in 1-2-3 fashion.

The Red Sox snatched the second game of a three-game set against the Rangers with a 4-2 win Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Yet the start of the show, again, was Brayan Bello, who has shown a knack for adjusting on the fly, and he certainly needed to adapt in this win.

The Rangers saw Bello well early.

Advertisement

His four-seam fastball, that was.

In the top of the first, Corey Seager blistered a one-out line drive single to right field on a four-seamer that registered at 106.1 miles per hour. The next batter, Nathaniel Lowe, banged a double off the Green Monster that quickly backed the Red Sox against the ropes with runners at second and third.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Bello struck out Adolis Garcia for the second out of the inning. And despite Bello inducing a Josh Jung fly out to center for the third out of the inning — again on a four-seamer — it left Jung’s bat at 104.1 miles per hour, sending center fielder Adam Duvall to the warning track.

That’s when the adjustment came for the 24-year-old righthander, who entered the game having allowed just five runs over his last four starts (27⅔ innings).

Bello began employing his sinker more, holding the Rangers scoreless until the sixth when Garcia laced a two-run homer to right, bringing the Rangers within 3-2.

Bello, who went seven innings, became the eighth Red Sox pitcher with five straight outings of at least 6⅓ innings pitched and no more than two runs allowed at age 24 or younger. He’s the first since Roger Clemens in 1986.

Advertisement

The Red Sox jumped out to 2-0 lead with back-to-back RBI singles by Justin Turner and Duvall. The Rangers starter, Jon Gray, then turned in three consecutive scoreless frames before the Sox added a run in the fifth on another RBI single from Turner. David Hamilton plated Arroyo with a sixth-inning double.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.