Bruins’ Trent Frederic files for salary arbitration

Frederic and stellar young goalie Jeremy Swayman, also expected to file, in recent weeks have been on a track to enter arbitration.

“We filed for arbitration and will be negotiating still,” noted Allain Roy, Frederic’s agent, via e-mail

Not able to come to an agreement on a contract extension, Bruins forward Trent Frederic filed for salary arbitration ahead of Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Lewis Gross, Swayman’s agent, did not immediately return an e-mail seeking comment on whether the goalie had elected arbitration.

The players’ union on Wednesday night is expected to release a list of all players league-wide who chose arbitration.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3-inch Frederic, 25, has signed two prior deals with the Bruins, including his entry-level contract out of the University of Wisconsin. He made $1.15 million this past season and established career highs in goals (17) and assists (14).

Swayman, 24, partnered with the Vezina-winning Linus Ullmark and recorded a career-best 24 wins (one more than the prior season).

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Swayman is negotiating his second deal with the Bruins, following the expiration of his entry-level deal signed out of the University of Maine. He earned $1.05 million in 2022-23.

General manager Don Sweeney, who signed an array of low-budget veteran free agents over the weekend, including ex-Bruin Milan Lucic, as of Wednesday afternoon stood with a payroll $6.2 million below the league’s new $83.5 million salary cap.

Frederic and Swayman, the club’s two restricted free agents, should take a healthy bite out of that $6.2 million.

The Bruins have yet to announce if their two elite unrestricted free agents, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, wlll return next season. If they decide to come back, their pay could force Sweeney to find new homes for players currently signed and projected to be on the opening night roster on Oct. 11.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.