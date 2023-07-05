‘Effectively wild’ Taijuan Walker good enough to win sixth straight start as Phillies top Rays again

The Phillies also have won 11 straight games against AL opponents. They are the first MLB team to record double-digit interleague and road winning streaks in the same season.

It’s the third-longest road winning streak in Phillies history, trailing a 13-game run in 1976 and 12-game stretch that spanned the 1887 and ‘88 seasons.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taijuan Walker overcome early struggles to win his sixth consecutive start and the Phillies extended their road winning streak to 11 games with an 8-4 victory Wednesday night over the American-leading Rays.

Tampa Bay has lost a season-high four in a row and 10 of 16 overall. After starting 30-6 at home, the AL East leader has dropped six of 10.

Advertisement

Walker (10-3) allowed four runs and five hits, all in the first three of his seven-inning outing. The righthander, who had given up three runs over 32 innings in his previous five starts, walked five and struck out eight.

“It really could have been a lot worse,” Walker said. “Five walks, something I don’t want to do, especially against a team like that (can) score at will. Towards the end of the game I was able to put those shutdown innings up.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said with a smile that Walker was “effectively wild.”

Bryson Stott had four hits, and J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm each had three as Philadelphia finished with 17 hits overall. Bryce Harper went 2 for 5 in his fifth consecutive game with two hits.

Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos homered for Philadelphia. Luke Raley went deep for Tampa Bay.

The Phillies will try to sweep the three-game series Thursday night.

Kyle Schwarber went 0 for 6 and was the only Philadelphia position player without a hit.