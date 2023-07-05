‘Franchise mode in real life’: How the Cape Cod League trains the next generation of baseball front office personnel

“Let’s do it,” Velis responds. He cites the player’s .900-plus OPS on fastballs over 92 mile per hour and a low strikeout rate on pitches inside the zone — two indicators the player should make a successful transition to a wooden bat. Beyond the numbers, Velis loves a midseason adjustment he saw on video.

“Do you like him?” Johnson asks of a Power Five player the Cape Cod League team is considering signing.

BARNSTABLE — Cole Velis has to take a call. The Hyannis Harbor Hawks need a first baseman and their general manager, Nick Johnson, is on the phone.

Johnson calls back, however, with unfortunate news: The player has experienced a setback recovering from a late-season injury. Velis, perched atop the kitchen countertop, shares the update with four of his roommates, who are sitting on their laptops in the living room of their West Yarmouth rental.

Advertisement

They quickly ignore the London series game between the Cardinals and Cubs and dive into a list of names, searching for a prospect that fits the low-strikeout, athletic profile Hyannis is seeking.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s like playing franchise mode in real life,” Velis says, referencing the popular video game feature that allows players to customize teams.

While the Cape League is still a slice of Americana, baseball’s analytics revolution is gradually being embraced by the nation’s premier collegiate summer league. Johnson wants the Hawks ahead of the curve.

The result? A team of 13 baseball operations interns led by assistant coach Johnny Davis, a pitcher at Assumption University and former intern who is proud to lead “the largest analytics team ever assembled on the Cape.”

Cape Cod League scouting intern Cole Velis is also a pitcher at Babson College. Debee Tlumacki

Like Davis, Velis also has collegiate playing experience. The rising sophomore is a pitcher at Babson, while fellow intern Jack Steele was a former starter at UMass Amherst. The others are mostly student managers and analysts for their college programs.

Advertisement

When Johnson took over in September 2021, Hyannis was coming off nine- and eight-win seasons in 2019 and 2021. Most Cape League rosters are built by field managers, but Johnson wanted to do things differently.

If Johnson was going to put in 30-40 hours per week on top of his day job of running a reality TV studio, he wanted the final call on roster moves. Compared with field managers of other teams, however, he lacked connections with college colleges. Johnson knew analytics would help him confirm the college coaches’ assessments, which often inflated their players’ attributes, and find overlooked talent at the mid-major and junior college levels.

He just needed people who, unlike himself, hadn’t struggled in Algebra II.

The Cape League prides itself on featuring the “Stars of Tomorrow” — 27 percent of current big leaguers once played on the Cape — and its broadcasting internships are also highly coveted. Why not, Johnson thought, also develop the next generation of front office personnel?

“If you can get 40 to 50 of the best student managers, student analysts in the country out to Cape Cod, giving the best players the best information, I just think it’d be such a great look for the league,” says Mazdak Darvari, an associate in the Red Sox front office and one of the Hawks’ four inaugural baseball operations interns last summer. (He recruited Velis, his former teammate at Lexington High School, to Hyannis.)

Advertisement

Thanks to a league partnership, every team on the Cape receives advanced hit- and pitch-tracking data from TrackMan units, which cost about $25,000.

“Find me other high school fields in America with TrackMan units,” says Max Fecske, an assistant coach for the Orleans Firebirds who oversees the team’s three baseball ops interns. “It’s beautiful. It’s an unbelievable opportunity for people who want to do that for a living in the future.”

A TrackMan unit that measures measures baseball trajectory and spin, among other things, is mounted on a building behind home plate at the Hyannis Harbor Hawks' home field. Debee Tlumacki

All teams have equal access to the data.

“What I don’t think a lot of people have is people that can take that data and put it into layman’s form that a coach can use and players can digest,” Johnson says.

Hyannis has Davis. The Marston Mills native grew up playing on the Hawks’ home field, McKeon Park, during recess while attending middle school at St. Francis Xavier.

Davis was throwing a bullpen session during summer ball after his freshman year at Assumption when he felt his arm pop. While missing his sophomore season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, former Cape League president Judy Scarafile connected him with Johnson, who took a call thinking his baseball ops team was already full.

“Within two minutes, I was like, ‘Well, this kid is a savant,’ ” Johnson recalls.

He and Hyannis’s interns also use “super-genius” to refer to Davis, who signed a temporary playing contract with the Harbor Hawks before deciding to spend his summer focusing on his long-term baseball future. There was plenty of attention from major league front offices and other firms, but Davis returned to Hyannis to lead an operation that directly impacts roster building, game strategy, and player development.

Advertisement

He’s especially fond of Stuff+ models. With machine learning — an artificial intelligence technique — they predict how often a pitch will generate a swing and a miss using variables such as velocity and spin, horizontal and vertical break, and metrics about the pitch’s release.

Davis says Hyannis coach Eric Beattie, who also started with the Harbor Hawks in 2022, now has questions for him about Stuff+, a metric Beattie hadn’t even heard of the year before. Beattie, a former pitcher in the Red Sox organization, says Davis’s work empowers player development.

“Any time you can provide facts, it takes the opinion and the thought out of it,” he says.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks assistant coach Johnny Davis explains a pitch tree diagram posted on a cork board in the dugout. Debee Tlumacki

The arrival of Davis, Darvari, and two other baseball ops interns last season coincided with a turnaround in the club’s fortunes. The Hawks nearly went worst to first during the regular season, beating in-town rival Cotuit in the playoff quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Bourne in the semis.

Many fans told Johnson and assistant GM Zach Chase there had been a noticeable increase in energy at the park. This year, Johnson says donations during June, typically the slowest month for attendance, approximately doubled.

An obstacle for teams looking to copy Hyannis and Orleans is that internships with Cape League clubs are typically unpaid. Chris Thoms, a data scientist at Google and the league’s head statistician and supervisor of scorers, is thinking of equity concerns while trying to establish an analytics internship at the league level.

Advertisement

The son of Chatham’s former GM, Thoms says he’s talking to several groups, including diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at Major League Baseball, about funding candidates who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford the opportunity.

Johnson has found summer employment at local businesses for several interns over the years, but it makes for an exhausting schedule. Velis’s roommate, Calvin Hoffman, often works at Bagels & Beyond in the morning before heading to the field early in the afternoon and working late into the evening.

For Hyannis’s interns, the experience is worth it because of the trust and responsibility endowed by Johnson and Chase.

During the middle innings of a game vs. Wareham, Johnson joins interns Jacob Hahn and Mikey Lucario — rising juniors at Rice and Oklahoma, respectively — to discuss a difficult impending roster decision.

Hyannis's results have improved since adding scouting interns to assist with data use. Debee Tlumacki

“It’s not going to be worthwhile for them if they don’t know we’re listening,” says Chase, a broadcast associate at MLB Network, “or if they don’t know that they can have our ear if they truly see a guy they like or if they fully believe that someone or a certain situation can help our team.”

Jack Gustafson, a rising sophomore at Kansas, doesn’t help build the roster for Orleans, but he codes and adds qualitative observations to create detailed scouting reports.

“Coach Fecske just shot me straight and was like, ‘Hey, you’re going to be taking on a bigger role than you were probably thinking you’d get yourself into,’ ” said Gustafson, the son of the Colorado Rockies’ senior director of scouting operations.

In Hyannis, interns also embark on projects specific to their interests, from traditional scouting to biomechanics.

Brea Lassek, the team’s sideline reporter, wants to differentiate her portfolio with explainer videos on advanced metrics. Before the Hawks’ game, the rising senior at Northwestern picks Velis’s brain about the spin rate of pitches.

Geno Cousino, a rising sophomore at Michigan, spends spare time working on his model for calculating quality at-bats, but he’s also busy serving as the team’s scout liaison.

Meanwhile, Velis is in the dugout, sifting through a giant binder of scouting reports. It’s typically Davis’s role, but he’s filling in as first base coach with Beattie away at his son’s baseball tournament.

With Hyannis trailing, 2-1, in the bottom of the seventh, those due up for Hyannis huddle around Velis, peering at the report on the opposing pitcher. It pays off for the leadoff man, Virginia Tech catcher Brody Donay, who rips a double in the gap.

Facing an 0-2 count with two outs, Tennessee’s Bradke Lohry hits a fly ball to center that should be a routine out. Instead, Wareham’s center fielder never sees it in brutal fog — the last action before the game is called.

Hyannis gets an unlikely tie thanks to some classic Cape weather — and hours of numbers-crunching from its intern army.

Hyannis plays home games at McKeon Park. Debee Tlumacki





Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @McKennaGregjed.