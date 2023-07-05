Jeremy Peña homers in return from stiff neck to help Astros maintain upward trend in AL West

Yainer Díaz homered in his first two at-bats for Houston, which has won seven of eight games to close the gap between it and the first-place Rangers in the American League West. Díaz had a solo slot in the second inning and his two-run blast made it 3-0 in the fourth in his first career two-homer game.

The 2022 World Series MVP out of Rhode Island and the University of Maine returned to the lineup at shortstop for the Astros after missing five games because of a stiff neck.

Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in his return from injury to lead the Astros past the Rockies, 6-4, Wednesday in Houston.

Advertisement

“It was right on time,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He drove in all the first three runs with some booming home runs and we needed that.”

Peña’s home run came later in the fourth pushed the lead to 5-0. He was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’m just glad I’m back out there with the guys,” he said. “Those five games were tough for me watching from the dugout, but the guys put together great games.”

The Rockies cut the lead to 1 on a homer by Randal Grichuk in the seventh, but Houston added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning to sweep the two-game series and secure a fourth straight victory. C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies, who dropped their 10th straight road game.

Houston starter J.P. France (4-3) allowed six hits and three runs in six innings. Ryan Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

It was the seventh straight start of at least six innings for France, a rookie who has made 11 career starts.

Colorado’s Chase Anderson (0-4) yielded seven hits and five runs in four innings for his fourth straight loss. He has allowed 30 hits, 27 runs, and 8 homers in that span.

Advertisement

Orioles add another top prospect

The Orioles promoted outfielder Colton Cowser to the major leagues prior to a game in New York against the Yankees, the second top prospect Baltimore has called up in the past couple of weeks.

The 23-year-old Cowser has hit .330 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in Triple A this season. He was the fifth pick in the 2021 draft.

Even after losing six of their past seven games, the Orioles are in position for the top wild card in the American League, and their farm system has remained loaded with hitting prospects. Late last month, they called up infielder Jordan Westburg, the No. 32-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline. Cowser is No. 14 on that list, and Baltimore also has the No. 1 prospect in Single A shortstop Jackson Holliday.

The Orioles selected the contracts of Cowser and righthander Eduard Bazardo from Norfolk and optioned out outfielder Ryan McKenna. They also designated catcher Anthony Bemboom and righthander Chris Vallimont for assignment.

Royals lose Greinke on IL

The Royals’ Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis, after discomfort in his last start prompted him to be pulled early.

Greinke (1-9) gave up six runs in 5⅓ innings Tuesday in a 9-3 loss at Minnesota before leaving the mound accompanied by a trainer. The 39-year-old righthander returned to Kansas City for a physician consultation, but manager Matt Quatraro said the team is confident the injury is minor and hopeful Greinke will only miss one turn with the All-Star break approaching next week.

Advertisement

The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner’s 5.44 ERA this season, his 20th at the major league level, is nearly two full runs higher than his career mark of 3.48.

Righthander Dylan Coleman was recalled from Triple A.

Cardinals winged

The St. Louis Cardinals placed starter Adam Wainwright (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list and catcher Andrew Knizner (groin area) on the 10-day IL ahead of a game in Miami against the Marlins.

Wainwright, 41, was roughed up while making his 401st start Tuesday, which tied him with Bob Forsch for second on the Cardinals’ career list. Bob Gibson started 482 games for St. Louis during his Hall of Fame career.

Catcher Iván Herrera, righthander Dakota Hudson, and lefthander Zack Thompson were recalled from Triple A. Righthander James Naile was optioned to Memphis.

The Marlins, meanwhile, placed center fielder Jonathan Davis (knee) on the injured list and recalled utility player Garrett Hampson from Triple A.











