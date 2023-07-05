Tom Brady, Jayson Tatum, Ben Affleck, and Robert Kraft spotted at star-studded Hamptons July 4 party

Brady shared a few snaps from the event, posing with Rubin; Kraft; NBA stars James Harden and Devin Booker; rappers Jay-Z, Travis Scott and Quavo; and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics, invited all the stars to the Hamptons to celebrate the Fourth of July. Attendees included a number of notable Boston sports figures, including Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, and Jayson Tatum.

The place to be over the holiday weekend was at Michael Rubin’s “White Party.”

“Nobody does a party like @michaelrubin,” Brady wrote. “… i definitely needed ALOT of electrolytes today.”

In his Instagram stories, Brady shared more photos of himself with French soccer star Kylian Mbappé and producer DJ Khaled.

Tatum shared in his own Instagram stories a few snaps posing with Brady, NFLer Odell Beckham Jr., and basketball analyst JJ Redick.

Celtics forward Grant Williams, who could be on his way out of Boston, was also in attendance. He posed with Rubin, Parsons, comedian Kevin Hart, and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Those weren’t the only folks with Boston connections at the soirée. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were in attendance with Violet Affleck, Ben and Jennifer Garner’s daughter.

Rubin himself shared a highlight reel and more photos.

“A big thanks to everyone who joined us,” Rubin wrote on Instagram. “hope you’re hurting less than I am today lol In all seriousness, it’s an honor and a privilege to bring together so many amazing people each year.”

Also in attendance: Kevin Durant, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Joel Embiid, Michael Strahan, Lil Baby, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Harlow, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Winnie Harlow, Usher, Damar Hamlin, CJ Stroud, Lori Harvey, Tobias Harris, Meek Mill, Tyrese Maxey, Dez Bryant, Kyle Kuzma, and Davante Adams.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.