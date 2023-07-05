Morgan Geekie believes he was underused with Kraken, hoping for more playing time with Bruins

But wherever the 24-year-old lands, it feels like more reps will be on the way.

A big-bodied center (6 feet 3 inches, 200 pounds) with strong returns at the faceoff dot (51.1 career winning percentage), Geekie can also shift to wing as a bruising force on the forecheck.

It remains to be seen where Morgan Geekie will settle into the Bruins’ lineup this fall.

“I think I can contribute with a little more minutes than I had previously,” Geekie said Wednesday via Zoom. “But however I get those minutes, I’m not picky. I’m just going to come in and help the team, and obviously the staff and the organization will make those calls.”

The Bruins signed Geekie to a two-year contract on Saturday after he spent the previous two seasons with the Kraken. Etched into a fourth-line role on a Seattle roster with plenty of depth down the middle, Geekie posted 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) over 69 games.

The Bruins would welcome a similar stat line, especially given Geekie’s affordable $2 million salary, but are likely banking on even greater offensive returns given his likely increased workload.

Geekie’s 28 points represented a career high, and it was accomplished while averaging just 10:27 of ice time per game.

That’s below other bottom-six stalwarts on the Bruins’ 2022-23 roster, such as Garnet Hathaway (11:04), Trent Frederic (11:55), and Nick Foligno (12:22).

There were 593 NHL skaters who logged at least 500 minutes of five-on-five ice time this past season. According to Natural Stat Trick, Geekie’s 2.47 points per 60 minutes of five on five ranked 31st in the league — ahead of such players as Clayton Keller (2.46), Jack Eichel (2.45), Leon Draisaitl (2.41), Alex Ovechkin (2.31), and Matty Beniers (2.21).

“I think for me, just with a little bit more of an expanded role and a few more minutes, I think I can get into more of a rhythm and kind of grow into myself,” Geekie said. “Just be the player that I know I can be in and help the team in the best way that I can.”

Geekie’s role in the lineup might depend on whether Patrice Bergeron and/or David Krejci opt to retire.

If Charlie Coyle is pressed into Boston’s top-six unit, the third-line center spot might fall to Geekie.

“I gained a lot of confidence,” Geekie said of his last season in Seattle. “I’m excited where my game is, and I’m excited where it can get to and where I can grow. So, I’m looking forward to next season.”

Lauko, Keyser sign contracts

The Bruins signed Jakub Lauko to a two-year contract on Wednesday with an annual NHL cap hit of $787,500, with the first year standing as a two-way contract.

Lauko is under a one-way deal in 2024-25, with the 23-year-old winger looking to stamp a permanent spot in the lineup well before that contractual shift.

Lauko split time between Boston and Providence this past season but impressed whenever he earned a call-up.

In 23 games with the Bruins, Lauko posted seven points — with his straight-line speed and willingness to pester opponents making him an effective bottom-six contributor.

Goaltender Kyle Keyser signed a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000. The 24-year-old posted a 13-6-2-1 record with a 2.79 goals-against average and .900 save percentage with Providence this past season.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.