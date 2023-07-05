Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings is finding a way to help his hometown heal

In an attempt to bring some positivity, the Patriots linebacker is hosting a youth football camp in his hometown. Jennings sees it as a small way to give back to a place that worked to support him as a high schooler.

The Dadeville, Ala., native, who received the key to the city in 2021 when it officially celebrated “Anfernee Jennings Day,” is part of a small community that’s still reeling after a shooting at a “Sweet 16″ birthday party on April 15 that left four young people dead and 32 injured.

“Initially, last year was the first year of me hosting the camp for my hometown and my community, and it was a success,” said Jennings, who attended Dadeville High before playing for Nick Saban at Alabama. “This year, it hits different, with the tragedy that happened in my hometown with the shooting.

Advertisement

“For me to be able to have an opportunity to do something positive and be a light for my community at this time means the world to me.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The scars from the shooting still run deep, a fact of life that was not lost on Jennings. He was not present for the start of the Patriots’ offseason workout program; instead, he was back in Alabama trying to do what he could to provide support.

“We’re all just continuing to take it day by day,” Jennings said. “My community is a strong one, with lots of hard-working people. I just want to do right by my community with something like this. We all want the best for our family and friends. Everybody is still grieving in their own way, which is something that’s understandable when a tragic event like this happens. I just want to give people some hope and bring a positive light to my community.

Advertisement

“I just hope it’s a safe and blessed day,” he said of the camp, which will take place Friday night at Dadeville High, “and everybody has a good time and enjoys themselves.”

As for Jennings’s feelings about the 2023 Patriots, he remains optimistic. After spending all of 2021 on injured reserve, he saw action in 16 games last season, with three starts, as well as 36 percent of special teams snaps. He finished with 27 tackles, 4 quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks.

The 26-year-old, who projects to be in a backup role behind Josh Uche and Matthew Judon, is heading into the final year of his contract. A stout presence on the edge, he knows 2023 is a key season.

“I’m extremely healthy, and really excited for the start of camp; this is my fourth year, and I’m very aware of that. My focus is just about what I can do to be better,” Jennings said. “But in terms of personal goals, I don’t have a lot of those. I just want us to get back to winning, and taking that next step into the postseason, and being the team we are capable of being.

“We’re returning a lot of guys from last year,” he added of the defense. “But we’re just in July and we have a long way to go to be the sort of team and sort of defense we ultimately want to be. I’m looking forward to seeing how it can all come together.”

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.