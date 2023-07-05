Game 87: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

After getting a sweep in Toronto, the Sox returned to Fenway after a day off and picked up where they left off, dropping a 6-2 decision to the Rangers in a matinee on Tuesday. It snapped an eight-game winning streak on Independence Day, with the Red Sox having last lost on the Fourth of July in 2012 when they dropped a 3-2 decision to Oakland.

Brayan Bello will be on the mound when the series with Texas resumes Wednesday.

Lineups

RANGERS (51-35): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jon Gray (6-2, 2.96 ERA)

RED SOX (43-43): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (4-4, 3.49 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rangers vs. Bello: Ezequiel Duran 1-2, Adolis García 0-3, Nathaniel Lowe 0-3, Corey Seager 0-3, Marcus Semien 0-3

Red Sox vs. Gray: Adam Duvall 0-5, Kiké Hernández 0-7, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Justin Turner 13-39, Alex Verdugo 4-11

Stat of the day: Duran is batting .415 with 12 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple, and home run) and six RBI over his last 18 games.

Notes: In his only appearance against the Rangers on Sept. 3, 2022, Bello didn’t allow a run in six innings, limiting Texas to three hits and striking out five to earn the win. … Gray has a 1-0 record and a 2.45 ERA in his career against the Red Sox (one start). He went 7⅓ innings in that appearance and allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out six and walked three. … Duran joined Adam Duvall as the only two players in MLB this season to record at least extra base hits over a two-game span. Duvall turned the trick April 1-2. … The only other Red Sox batters to record at least six extra base hits over a two-game span in the last 10 seasons were Jackie Bradley Jr. (Aug. 15-16, 2015) and Mookie Betts (Sept. 20-23, 2018).

