Source: Celtics trade Grant Williams for draft picks as part of three-team deal

Celtics forward Grant Williams is being sent to the Mavericks in a sign-and-trade as part of a three-team deal also involving the Spurs, a league source confirmed Wednesday night.Williams will sign a four-year, $54 million contract, sources said, which was the exact number he was seeking from the Celtics when extension talks fizzled last fall. A source said the Celtics will receive 2024 and 2028 second-round draft picks, and a 2025 second-round pick swap.
San Antonio will receive guard Reggie Bullock from Dallas.
Williams became a restricted free agent this summer.
A 2019 first-round draft pick out of Tennessee (22nd overall), Williams played 288 games for the Celtics over the last four seasons. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last season.
