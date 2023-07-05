Source: Celtics trade Grant Williams for draft picks as part of three-team deal

Celtics forward Grant Williams is being sent to the Mavericks in a sign-and-trade as part of a three-team deal also involving the Spurs, a league source confirmed Wednesday night.Williams will sign a four-year, $54 million contract, sources said, which was the exact number he was seeking from the Celtics when extension talks fizzled last fall. A source said the Celtics will receive 2024 and 2028 second-round draft picks, and a 2025 second-round pick swap.

San Antonio will receive guard Reggie Bullock from Dallas.

Williams became a restricted free agent this summer.