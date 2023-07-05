Revolution sign midfielder Ian Harkes

“I was looking at all options,” Ian Harkes said after practice Wednesday. “I really enjoyed my time in Scotland, so I didn’t know if there was going to be other teams there. But I came to the end of my contract and felt like I had done everything I could with Dundee United. They treated me so well and it was a great team. I was just ready to move back and try and pursue something here.”

Harkes, 28, son of former US national team captain and Revolution midfielder John Harkes, competed at Wake Forest and for two seasons at D.C. United before moving to Scotland in 2019.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution took a step toward solving their midfield depth problem by signing Ian Harkes, a free agent who played at Dundee United the last four years.

Harkes has not played since a 3-0 Dundee United loss to Kilmarnock May 24 but could be available for a Revolution (10-3-7, 37 points) visit to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Revolution midfielder Carles Gil will be suspended after being cautioned for simulation in a 2-2 tie at FC Cincinnati last Saturday.

Harkes, born in England while his father was playing for Derby County, spent the summers of 1999 and 2000 in Boston as his father, now coaching the Greenville Triumph, was performing for the Revolution. The Harkes family resided near Revolution coach Bruce Arena in Fairfax, Va., when Arena was coaching John Harkes at D.C. United from 1996-98.

“How successful he’s been as a coach, his long history just at US Soccer, is tremendous,” Ian Harkes said of Arena. “So it’s just a privilege to be working with him and get the opportunity to work with a great team like this.”

Arena said Harkes improved while competing for Dundee United.

“I’m hoping just added more quality as a player,” Harkes said. “I was just out of college last time at D.C. United. Two years in the league and really enjoyed it. I’ve grown a lot, matured a lot as a player. So, hopefully, I think the game a little more — box-to-box midfielder, I want to bring energy, I want to bring quality in the final third. Full circle, it’s great to be back.”

Harkes’s move to Scotland closed another circle, as his grandfather, Jim, grew up in Dundee, then moved to Kearny, N.J., playing for the Scots American AC and Thistle FC teams. Harkes totaled 12 goals in 165 games for Dundee United, performing in the Scottish Premiership and Championship (second division).

“It was a little bit of a change in terms of just the demands of the game physically,” he said. “So that was a little bit of an adjustment. But you have to get up to speed or you get behind — the speed, playing forward quickly and try to join up in the attack at both ends of the pitch. It definitely hardens you as a player. The style of play is a little different over there. It’s more direct, a little bit more physical. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.