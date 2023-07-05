Was Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo an All-Star Game snub? He believes so.

Yet Verdugo wasn’t named an All-Star and the likelihood of him earning a trip to Seattle next week has grown slimmer after the Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez and Astros’ Kyle Tucker were named as outfield replacements Thursday.

Heading into Wednesday’s contest with the Rangers, Verdugo ranked third in the American League, and fourth in the majors, in defensive runs saved with 11. His 26 doubles ranked second in the AL and he’s slashing .291/.358/.457 with an .815 OPS and six homers in what has been a breakout season for the Sox right fielder.

Alex Verdugo has been one of the best outfielders in the big leagues this season.

Advertisement

Does Verdugo feel snubbed?

“Yeah,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s game. “I mean, but it’s not even just in my regards. I just feel like it’s a fan popularity contest. And, like, the person who went in shouldn’t be there.”

Tucker is having a stellar year, batting .293/.368/.482 with an .850 OPS and 13 homers before Wednesday. Rodriguez, meanwhile, a fan-favorite whose city is hosting the All-Star festivities, was batting just .248/.310/.414 with a .724 OPS and 13 homers.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Did Verdugo care to elaborate on who he thought shouldn’t have made it?

“That’s for me to know.”

Still, in a season during which Verdugo has been the Sox’ most consistent player, there is frustration in not getting the All-Star nod, but the outfielder said he doesn’t let it get to him.

“I just want to play ball,” Verdugo said. “I want to play ball and help the team win and some people are more active in certain things that get them more attention. But I want to play ball and be recognized for what I do on the field.”

Duran’s hot bat sticks

Triston Casas wasn’t in the lineup despite a righthander, Jon Gray, on the hill for the Rangers. The move to sit Casas and play Turner at first was due in large part to the play of Jarren Duran, who came into Wednesday 7 for 8 in his last two games, with a whopping five doubles and a triple.

Advertisement

“We have to find a way to play Jarren,” manager Alex Cora said. “[Turner] is swinging the bat well. Jarren is swinging the bat well. This is something that is going to happen to somebody during the week. Jarren’s been our best offensive player the last week.”

The Sox will do their best to amplify their offense, Cora added, occasionally utilizing Turner at second base. It’s an idea that is still germinating, with Cora noting that he’s not yet comfortable putting Turner at second. The concern, however, seems more so from a game plan standpoint than a lack of experience at the position for Turner.

“I just want to make sure he doesn’t play first one day and the next day he plays second,” Cora said.

Story time

There’s a chance Trevor Story (elbow) could go on a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

“Probably,” Cora said. “I don’t want to put a timetable on it. It’s been good so far. No obstacles. No red flags. You never know what can happen in the upcoming days leading up to whenever we decide, but so far it’s trending in the right direction and fast.”

Story recently took infield reps at shortstop, making throws that left Red Sox brass and Cora encouraged with his progress.

Advertisement

“He looks great,” said Cora. “He looks really good. The carry on the ball is a lot different than last year. You can tell. The offensive part of it, he’ll be fine. He’s in a good spot right now. Obviously, there’s a process. There’s a lot of stuff that we have to make sure is OK. But as far as the throwing and obviously the physical part of it, he’s fine.”

Mills undergoes Tommy John

The Red Sox announced righthander Wyatt Mills underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday. The Sox acquired Mills from the Royals in a trade this winter, sending minor league righthander Jacob Wallace to Kansas City ... Yu Chang (hamate bone) is back in Boston following his rehab stint. There’s a strong chance the Red Sox activate him either Thursday or for the team’s series opener against the Athletics on Friday … Joely Rodriguez (oblique) is also in Boston. Cora thinks Rodriguez is ready to be activated and it will happen in the upcoming days.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.