Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero suspended for rest of season for violating domestic violence policy

NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy.

MLB said the 31-year-old righthander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.