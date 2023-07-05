Youth movement pays off for Orioles in win over Yankees

Josh Donaldson and Anthony Volpe homered for the Yankees, who had won the first two games of this four-game series between AL East playoff contenders. Kyle Higashioka had an RBI single.

Kremer (9-4) struck out a career-high 10 in seven innings of four-hit ball. Ryan O’Hearn lined a two-run homer in the ninth, and All-Star relievers Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista combined to get the final six outs as the second-place Orioles won for only the second time in eight games.

NEW YORK — Touted prospect Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and scored the go-ahead run when fellow rookie Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run triple, sending Dean Kremer and the Orioles past the Yankees, 6-3, Wednesday night.

Called up from the minors to make a spot start, rookie Randy Vásquez gave New York five excellent innings and was removed with a 2-0 lead after throwing 75 pitches.

Cedric Mullins doubled with one out in the sixth against lefthander Nick Ramirez (0-1) and went to third on Aaron Hicks’ sharp single that was stopped by a diving Donaldson behind third base. Cowser, just called up from Triple A, singled to right field for his first career hit, chasing Ramirez. Westburg, another top prospect who was brought up from the minors late last month, tripled on Michael King’s first pitch past a diving Jake Bauers in left field to put Baltimore in front 3-2.

With the infield in, Westburg then scored ahead of Volpe’s throw to the plate on Adam Frazier’s RBI grounder to shortstop.

New York began the day with the best bullpen ERA in the majors.

Volpe’s solo homer off Cano made it 4-3 in the eighth, but Bautista got four outs for his 23rd save.

A cameraman was injured when he was hit in the head by a wild throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Positioned right next to the New York Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side, Pete Stendel of YES Network was struck by a hurried throw from Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play in the fifth inning.

After the game, YES Network reported the cameraman was conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital.