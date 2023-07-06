Author readings around Boston July 9-15

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY, JULY 10
- Darrell Hartman (“Battle of Ink & Ice”) discusses his book at 6 p.m. at the Boston Athenaeum, with reception to follow the in-person event. Participants can also attend virtually. (Tickets are free for members; visitor tickets are $10.)
- Zelda Lockhart (“Trinity”) speaks at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
TUESDAY, JULY 11
- Toni Buzzeo (”Light Comes To Shadow Mountain”) is in conversation with her editor Kelly Loughman at 6 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Howard Fishman (“To Anyone Who Ever Asks: The Life, Music, and Mystery of Connie Converse”) discusses his book at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books. RSVP preferred.
- Marcella Haddad (“Sidewinder”) is in conversation with Margot Douaihy at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
- BU Poetry MFA graduates Rachel M. Dillon, Brian Flynn, Numertha Geisinger, Emily Gutowski, Jody Hartkopp and Bailey Martin read their work, with an introduction by Robert Pinsky, at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop. Registration for in-person or virtual attendance requested.
- Dian Seidel (“Kindergarten at 60: A Memoir of Teaching in Thailand”) discusses her book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
- Liz Brunner (“Dare To Own You”) is in conversation with David Brown at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
THURSDAY, JULY 13
- Elizabeth Castellano (“Save What’s Left”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (“The First Ladies”) discuss their co-authored book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
- Beatriz Williams (”The Beach at Summerly”) reads at 7 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Café. (Admission is free with the purchase of book.)
- Jessica Ward (“St. Ambrose School for Girls”) reads at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers and Café.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
- Beatriz Williams (“The Beach at Summerly”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
- Shannon A. Mullen (”In Other Words, Leadership”) in conversation with LWVCCA Secretary Pat Burke at 7 p.m. at Olde Colonial Courthouse. The discussion is followed by a Q&A and book signing. The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area. No registration required.
SATURDAY, JULY 15
- Irene Li (”Perfectly Good Food”) will discuss her book at 1:30 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Roslindale Branch.
