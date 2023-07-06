Everyone is talking about the ‘Barbie’ movie. Here’s a guide to all the hype.

This summer, it’s a “Barbie” world.
For months, the hype surrounding Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie film has been building, thanks to a zealous marketing push, its popular director and star-studded cast, and a nonstop stream of memes.
Just over two weeks until its July 21 release, the fanfare shows no signs of slowing down. For those perplexed by all the excitement over a movie about a toy — even one that has spanned several generations — look no further.
Here’s a guide to all the online buzz over the Barbie movie.
The memes: From ‘Barbenheimer’ jokes to Gerwig stanning
Almost immediately after the trailer and cast posters dropped, the Internet pounced on the meme-making opportunity, helping to boost its status early on. The “This Barbie/Ken” posters promoting the celebrity-packed cast — and the many professions or achievements of Barbie — served as the initial templates. (The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.)
The movie’s social media team created a Barbie Selfie Generator that online jokesters, corporations including Dunkin’, and even agencies like the MBTA made use of. The messaging on the colorful movie poster — “She’s everything. He’s just Ken.” — also inspired a number of cultural references, among them movies like “Little Women” (also directed by Gerwig) and real-life couples, including Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles.
While the apparent campiness of the film has offered fertile ground for memes, perhaps the most popular have involved Barbie vs. Oppenheimer, an Internet phenomenon called “Barbenheimer.” Wildly different in tone and premise, the two movies are both opening on July 21, and many either are planning to see both (on the same day) or are fiercely loyal to just one. Either way, the crossover event has generated an endless supply of jokes, from how to schedule the day to merchandise. Even Gerwig and Robbie are on board.
Another meme making the rounds touches on Gerwig’s nuanced depiction of girlhood and womanhood seen in her other works, such as “Lady Bird.”
Barbenheimer. 2023 ✍🏽#Barbie #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/aeKpxE1qH9— JustRalphy (@JustRalphyyy) July 3, 2023
me on the walk between the oppenheimer movie theatre and the barbie movie theatre pic.twitter.com/XmmNHsotEm— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) July 2, 2023
at the end of the day i'm just a character directed by greta gerwig pic.twitter.com/Nv1AMrdiet— val (@lalalandism) June 23, 2023
this barbie is fabulous pic.twitter.com/ZtaDi62j25— POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) April 5, 2023
A cast and soundtrack overloaded with star power
The Barbie movie features so many well-known actors, comedians, and musicians, it’s easy to lose track of them in the pinkness of it all. Among those starring in the film include Robbie, Gosling, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and Michael Cera (Helen Mirren serves as the narrator).
The soundtrack has an equally talented musical lineup — including Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, and Haim — that has been teased for months. More “Barbies and Kens” (a.k.a. artists) are still to be announced, and the album will be released on vinyl.
A finely curated soundtrack is one of the most important tools in Gerwig’s arsenal, with many of the scenes having specific musical cues, Rolling Stone reported. Robbie told the publication that the lyrics are “responding to what’s happening on-screen, so the music became ... a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing.”
Giant blowout party ✅— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) May 25, 2023
Planned choreography ✅
New #BarbieTheMovie Trailer ✅
Only in Theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/nDT4RYiD4B
She's everything. He's just Ken. Listen to the music from and inspired by Barbie, curated by Mark Ronson. And don’t forget to turn it all the way UP! https://t.co/GAzcFDeFSw pic.twitter.com/rasq7Dn0lv— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) June 24, 2023
.@DUALIPA’s “DANCE THE NIGHT” from #BarbieTheAlbum Available Everywhere Now 💖🪩 https://t.co/yJUOTpRuu0 pic.twitter.com/VY21jjX1mQ— Barbie The Album (@barbiethealbum) May 26, 2023
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie going all in on Barbie and Ken
Some had doubts about Gosling as Ken, calling him “too old” at 42 to play the character (his defenders came out in full force). Gosling good-naturedly poked fun at the debate in an interview with GQ, calling it “funny — this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?”
“If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told,” he joked.
Since then, Gosling has seemingly won over the naysayers, with the actor fully embracing his “Ken-ergy” — he said Robbie and Gerwig “conjured this out of me somehow” — and encouraging others to do the same. The first movie clip released Monday, which shows Ken saying his job “is just beach,” also earned Gosling high praise for his comedic skills.
Robbie, meanwhile, told Vogue that she was never a Barbie fan as a child and never imagined herself playing Barbie. But many have been unable to imagine anyone else playing the role, and Robbie has leaned into the character and its charms offscreen. Online, much attention has been given to her press tour outfits, designed after models of the toy including “Day to Night Barbie” and “Pink and Fabulous Barbie.”
"look no further, you are kenough" 😭😭 ryan gosling you're a godsend pic.twitter.com/BMoq5O0L0a— Erin (@icetowncoco) June 29, 2023
ryan gosling is the greatest actor of all time, this is literally the funniest thing i've seen this year purely because of his mannerisms, an S tier comedic actor https://t.co/ApRGrgw1wQ— jung yo biden (@bambooney) July 3, 2023
Continuously updating this thread with Margot Robbie’s press tour outfits, designed after real Barbies (styled by genius Andrew Mukamal)— Ana Breton (@missbreton) July 4, 2023
Day to Night Barbie pic.twitter.com/Ad1Kxou8pg
Margot Robbie reveals she begged Greta Gerwig to incorporate Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ in the #Barbie movie, which led to “Barbie World”:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 26, 2023
“I was like, ‘Greta, how are we going to incorporate this song? We can’t do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to ‘Barbie Girl.’ It has to be in… pic.twitter.com/XcUDq2ZhI1
The can’t-turn-your-eyes-away pinkness of it all
There’s a color called “Barbie Pink” for a reason. What would a Barbie movie be without Barbie Land and all of its bubbly Barbies and Kens awash in her signature color?
Fortunately, Rolling Stone has declared it “the pinkest movie ever.”
The color is bright, fun, and iconic — and Gerwig was keen on bringing her vision in all of its pink glory to life, telling Architectural Digest that she wanted “the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much.” Every aspect of the set is infused with the color. Sarah Greenwood, the production designer for the film, told the publication that construction caused an international shortage of the fluorescent shade of Rosco paint.
Even “Barbiecore,” the viral aesthetic trend inspired by the world of Barbie, is having a moment. Social media is abuzz with jokes and adoration for the color, with some planning on wearing all-pink outfits to see the movie.
The color of the day (and this summer 😉) is 💖BARBIE PINK💖. Happy #NationalPinkDay Barbies and Kens!— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) June 23, 2023
Get tickets now for #BarbieTheMovie, Only in Theaters July 21: https://t.co/3WZ1okXdmF pic.twitter.com/hRwNB7l696
So much pink paint was used on the set of Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’ that it caused an international shortage, according to production designer Sarah Greenwood.— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 2, 2023
“The world ran out of pink.”
(https://t.co/wTOVwrYkXM) pic.twitter.com/b9rWdhlLk5
Life in plastic sure does look fantastic 💖 Margot Robbie is welcoming us to the set of @barbiethemovie for a tour of Barbie's Dreamhouse.— Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) June 16, 2023
Step inside the full fuchsia fantasy inspired by Palm Springs here 👉 https://t.co/2FGbfpLzuY pic.twitter.com/bhr0vndKR0
A robust press tour and marketing push capitalized on by brands
The driving force behind all of the hype surrounding the movie has undoubtedly been its aggressive, creative marketing campaign.
The publicity push is being credited with transforming a toy (and brand) that had lost its luster into something cool and trendy again.
By playing up Barbie’s nostalgia power and making much of the campaign interactive — from an immersive “World of Barbie” experience in Los Angeles, to the Barbie Boat Cruise in Boston and the Airbnb listing called “Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse - Ken’s Way!” — fans have been able to take part in the fun. As brand strategist Moshe Isaacian explained in a lengthy Twitter thread, a number of brands have also partnered with the film, from Xbox to ALDO Shoes to Cold Stone Creamery and more.
“When it comes to Barbie marketing I am but a pink cog in the capitalist machine,” a Twitter commenter quipped.
The enthusiasm generated by the marketing campaign has been boosted by the attention that the worldwide press tour is receiving. From Sydney to Seoul, the cast has met with fans, dressed for the occasion (especially Robbie), and brought Barbie Land with them. And to think, the movie isn’t even out yet.
(The New Yorker reported that more movies based on Mattel toys are on the way).
It’s the best day ever! The Barbie press tour has officially begun 💖 pic.twitter.com/WqKKTOULsL— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) June 25, 2023
Get in Barbies, its Seoul time! 💓 pic.twitter.com/D7lDZ55579— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 3, 2023
you guessed it…— Airbnb (@Airbnb) June 26, 2023
the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on airbnb—but this time, it’s ken-ified 🛼🤠
everyone in barbie land can request to book this stay on july 17 at 10am PT: https://t.co/ux6FxeFkFb pic.twitter.com/MvCemFMjhU
BEST. DAY. EVER! We’re going to Barbie Land with our NEW Creation & Cake inspired by the new film, BARBIE! 😍— Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) June 28, 2023
🍦All That Glitters is Pink Creation™
🍰Best Cake Ever!
The new film, BARBIE is only in theaters on July 21, 2023! 🎥 #barbiethemovie
©2023 WBEI
©2023 Mattel. pic.twitter.com/5DzsYUiZko
