Everyone is talking about the ‘Barbie’ movie. Here’s a guide to all the hype.

Just over two weeks until its July 21 release, the fanfare shows no signs of slowing down. For those perplexed by all the excitement over a movie about a toy — even one that has spanned several generations — look no further.

For months, the hype surrounding Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie film has been building, thanks to a zealous marketing push, its popular director and star-studded cast, and a nonstop stream of memes.

Here’s a guide to all the online buzz over the Barbie movie.

The memes: From ‘Barbenheimer’ jokes to Gerwig stanning

Almost immediately after the trailer and cast posters dropped, the Internet pounced on the meme-making opportunity, helping to boost its status early on. The “This Barbie/Ken” posters promoting the celebrity-packed cast — and the many professions or achievements of Barbie — served as the initial templates. (The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.)

The movie’s social media team created a Barbie Selfie Generator that online jokesters, corporations including Dunkin’, and even agencies like the MBTA made use of. The messaging on the colorful movie poster — “She’s everything. He’s just Ken.” — also inspired a number of cultural references, among them movies like “Little Women” (also directed by Gerwig) and real-life couples, including Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles.

While the apparent campiness of the film has offered fertile ground for memes, perhaps the most popular have involved Barbie vs. Oppenheimer, an Internet phenomenon called “Barbenheimer.” Wildly different in tone and premise, the two movies are both opening on July 21, and many either are planning to see both (on the same day) or are fiercely loyal to just one. Either way, the crossover event has generated an endless supply of jokes, from how to schedule the day to merchandise. Even Gerwig and Robbie are on board.

Another meme making the rounds touches on Gerwig’s nuanced depiction of girlhood and womanhood seen in her other works, such as “Lady Bird.”

A cast and soundtrack overloaded with star power

The Barbie movie features so many well-known actors, comedians, and musicians, it’s easy to lose track of them in the pinkness of it all. Among those starring in the film include Robbie, Gosling, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and Michael Cera (Helen Mirren serves as the narrator).

The soundtrack has an equally talented musical lineup — including Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, and Haim — that has been teased for months. More “Barbies and Kens” (a.k.a. artists) are still to be announced, and the album will be released on vinyl.

A finely curated soundtrack is one of the most important tools in Gerwig’s arsenal, with many of the scenes having specific musical cues, Rolling Stone reported. Robbie told the publication that the lyrics are “responding to what’s happening on-screen, so the music became ... a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing.”

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie going all in on Barbie and Ken

Some had doubts about Gosling as Ken, calling him “too old” at 42 to play the character (his defenders came out in full force). Gosling good-naturedly poked fun at the debate in an interview with GQ, calling it “funny — this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?”

“If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told,” he joked.

Since then, Gosling has seemingly won over the naysayers, with the actor fully embracing his “Ken-ergy” — he said Robbie and Gerwig “conjured this out of me somehow” — and encouraging others to do the same. The first movie clip released Monday, which shows Ken saying his job “is just beach,” also earned Gosling high praise for his comedic skills.

Robbie, meanwhile, told Vogue that she was never a Barbie fan as a child and never imagined herself playing Barbie. But many have been unable to imagine anyone else playing the role, and Robbie has leaned into the character and its charms offscreen. Online, much attention has been given to her press tour outfits, designed after models of the toy including “Day to Night Barbie” and “Pink and Fabulous Barbie.”

The can’t-turn-your-eyes-away pinkness of it all

There’s a color called “Barbie Pink” for a reason. What would a Barbie movie be without Barbie Land and all of its bubbly Barbies and Kens awash in her signature color?

Fortunately, Rolling Stone has declared it “the pinkest movie ever.”

The color is bright, fun, and iconic — and Gerwig was keen on bringing her vision in all of its pink glory to life, telling Architectural Digest that she wanted “the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much.” Every aspect of the set is infused with the color. Sarah Greenwood, the production designer for the film, told the publication that construction caused an international shortage of the fluorescent shade of Rosco paint.

Even “Barbiecore,” the viral aesthetic trend inspired by the world of Barbie, is having a moment. Social media is abuzz with jokes and adoration for the color, with some planning on wearing all-pink outfits to see the movie.

A robust press tour and marketing push capitalized on by brands

The driving force behind all of the hype surrounding the movie has undoubtedly been its aggressive, creative marketing campaign.

The publicity push is being credited with transforming a toy (and brand) that had lost its luster into something cool and trendy again.

By playing up Barbie’s nostalgia power and making much of the campaign interactive — from an immersive “World of Barbie” experience in Los Angeles, to the Barbie Boat Cruise in Boston and the Airbnb listing called “Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse - Ken’s Way!” — fans have been able to take part in the fun. As brand strategist Moshe Isaacian explained in a lengthy Twitter thread, a number of brands have also partnered with the film, from Xbox to ALDO Shoes to Cold Stone Creamery and more.

“When it comes to Barbie marketing I am but a pink cog in the capitalist machine,” a Twitter commenter quipped.

The enthusiasm generated by the marketing campaign has been boosted by the attention that the worldwide press tour is receiving. From Sydney to Seoul, the cast has met with fans, dressed for the occasion (especially Robbie), and brought Barbie Land with them. And to think, the movie isn’t even out yet.

(The New Yorker reported that more movies based on Mattel toys are on the way).

