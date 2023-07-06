‘The Bear’ upends the TV-mom trope

Most significantly, the title also refers to the bear on Carmy’s back, the growling bear of anxiety, grief, and failure that plagues him every day. That particular bear, seen in animal form in Carmy’s nightmares, has been rattling its cage in the show’s two seasons, threatening to attack and destroy; you wonder if it’s the same bear that brought his late brother, Mikey, to the State Street Bridge on that fateful day.

The seemingly simple title “The Bear” contains umpteen meanings and allusions. Among other things, it’s the name of main character Carmy’s dream restaurant, it’s his nickname, it’s the first syllable of his family name, Berzatto, and it nods to the show’s setting, Chicago, with its Bears and Cubs.

In season two, we get a close-up of the origins of that bear in an episode-long flashback of the Berzatto family, and in particular Donna, the mother of Carmy, Natalie, and Mikey. She is a raging alcoholic who transforms the family Christmas Eve dinner into a horror show, ultimately driving a car right into the living room, literally as well as figuratively creating a broken home. Played devastatingly by Jamie Lee Curtis, Donna is not the kind of nurturing mother who makes Christmas a time of gratitude and gladness on so many TV shows. She’s the loose cannon who keeps her children on edge, bracing themselves and hoping against hope, as she spirals down and down again.

During that brilliant, troubling Christmas Eve episode, it becomes clear that Donna is the prime mover behind much of the trauma Carmy and Natalie are carrying with them. But there was another Donna moment, much smaller, almost peripheral, that drove home the tragedy of Donna for me. It occurred in the season finale, and it was quietly shattering, as low-key as the car crash was not.

That Donna moment occurs during the soft opening of the new restaurant, which the entire season has been building to. The night brings out the best in much of the staff, particularly in the difficult Richie, who has turned a corner regarding his fragile ego. But it also triggers the worst in Carmy, our wounded soul, our adult child, still psychically braced against his mother’s narcissism, self-pity, and sabotage. He is, as his tenure in the walk-in refrigerator suggests, still frozen in time.

The bit that moved me involves Natalie (Abby Elliott), her husband, Pete (Chris Witaske), and Donna, but especially Pete. It starts with Pete noticing that Donna has in fact shown up for the opening of The Bear. She stands outside on the sidewalk with a cigarette, lost in self-absorption, resentment, and, it seems, guilt (more faceted work by Curtis). Without guile, Pete joins her and cheerfully urges her to come in, to witness the triumph of her remaining children, to celebrate with them — as if she’s a doting mom.

Jeremy Allen White and Abby Elliot as siblings Carmy and Natalie. Chuck Hodes

But Donna is filled with self-pity. “I don’t deserve to see how good this is,” she says to him, as he tries to take her inside and out of the cold. “I want them to have this good thing, and I don’t want to hurt it.” Pete just can’t believe she’s not eager to enter; he looks at her as if she’s speaking a different language. And then, in his urgency to reach her, he mentions Natalie’s pregnancy, something Donna didn’t know about. Natalie, it turns out, was protecting her mother from the information — or, more likely, protecting herself from her mother’s knack for ruining good things. The pregnancy news is the last straw for Donna, who continues to make a point of leaving despite having shown up in the first place. Pete finally and unwillingly agrees not to tell Natalie and Carmy that she was there.

In one instant, Donna has wrecked her sweet son-in-law, shown him that his belief in the selflessness of motherhood is not universal. He quickly becomes aware of the dark truth that his wife has been dealing with her entire life, and particularly now that she’s going to become a mother.

Back inside with Natalie, he can see that she still clings to the popular notion of unconditional maternal love despite the evidence to the contrary, that she still fights against the reality of her mother and the trauma her alcoholism has created, that she still thinks Donna might happily attend the opening. Pete is touched by her denial, and crushed by it, too, as he looks at her. He can’t control his tears as he hurts for her, and as he recognizes her bravery in having dealt with such pain.

It’s a rich and touching moment, as he lets flow the tears that his wife still holds in. The scene between Natalie and Pete seems almost plot-adjacent, until you remember that Donna’s unaddressed issues have cast a shadow on everything and everyone. She is the Big Bad or, more accurately, the Big Sad.

“The Bear” isn’t the first series to get at the myth of motherhood, that deep cultural belief that all mothers automatically fall in love with their children unconditionally and care for them selflessly. After decades of June Cleavers and Carol Bradys, we started seeing flawed mothers here and there on TV, most notably in 1999 with Livia Soprano, the bitter pill who tried to have her son killed. Fathers had always been a mixed bag on TV, but with “The Sopranos” it was clear that mothers, too, could be missing that parental bent. Betty Draper on “Mad Men,” Monica Gallagher on “Shameless,” the comic likes of Selina Meyer on “Veep,” they all represent this shift, this tilt away from stereotypes and toward what is a reality for many.

Certainly Donna doesn’t have the heart of a killer, like Mrs. Soprano. But selflessness and saintliness, per those old gender norms? Always instinctively putting her children first? As Pete found in his rude awakening, Donna is more complicated, more imperfect, and far more human than that.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.