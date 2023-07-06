Concerts create discord between Northampton arts center and city

Yet the changes on Pine Street have irked some neighbors, and Bombyx has also become tangled in a thicket of bureaucracy. Local officials say that’s because the center hasn’t complied with regulations regarding how the building is used, while Bombyx says it was relying on guidance from the city that turned out to be wrong. Either way, organizers say, the red tape threatens the survival of the nonprofit and its long-term tenants: Florence Congregational Church, Beit Ahavah synagogue, and Cloverdale Cooperative Preschool.

Since taking over operation of an 1861 church complex in the Florence section of Northampton less than two years ago, the nonprofit arts group has helped reinvigorate the area’s post-pandemic music scene , while serving as an example to religious congregations across the country of how to keep the lights on as parishioners age and their churches’ financial resources dwindle.

“If Bombyx goes down, the church goes down,” the Reverend Marisa Egerstrom, the church’s minister, said at a press conference in May. “If the church goes down, the synagogue and preschool go down.”

Founded by abolitionists, Florence Congregational Church has been a gathering spot for more than 160 years. Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison gave speeches there, and Sojourner Truth once lived nearby. Yet the church was running on fumes when Bombyx took over management of the property in October 2021 as part of a six-year lease-to-purchase deal. The church, synagogue, and preschool now pay rent to Bombyx, which also offers rehearsal space to local performance groups and provides a venue for music promoters to book concerts in the church sanctuary, which can hold 330 people. By last December, that arrangement had landed Bombyx on the cover of the Congregationalist, the quarterly magazine of the National Association of Congregational Christian Churches. It has even led to speaking invitations for Bombyx founders Cassandra Holden and Kyle Homstead, who also put on concerts there and elsewhere through their company Laudable Productions.

“This Bombyx thing is one of the best models we could possibly have,” said the Rev. Irven A. Gammon, who spent 15 years as a pastor in Florence before leaving to become executive director of the Fellowship of Northeast Congregational Christian Churches. “All Christian churches in the country are facing decline and financial struggles, so to have some repurposing as well as some partnerships” represents a way for churches to remain in their buildings.

Closer to home, though, complaints from a group of neighbors set in motion a string of regulatory decisions by Northampton officials that have baffled Bombyx’s operators. Since May, the city has variously declared Bombyx a nightclub because it hosts concerts, ordered the center to shut down over a lack of indoor sprinklers before allowing Bombyx to reopen, and narrowed the scope of the organization’s entertainment license in a way that the center says will result in tens of thousands of dollars in lost rental income.

“You’re not looking at a robust situation here that is going to withstand much more pressure,” Homstead told the city license commission last month. His comments came during a sometimes-combative public hearing that lasted four hours and ended with new restrictions on the type and number of activities permitted at Bombyx. Though Bombyx has never had its own liquor license, the commission ruled that events such as wedding receptions and fund-raisers can no longer apply for one-day permits to serve alcohol.

The flare-up between Bombyx and the city began when seven households signed a letter to Northampton officials expressing concerns about noise, parking, and traffic stemming from live music at Bombyx. Averaging two per week, concerts represent a small — but financially important — fraction of the activity at the center, Bombyx says.

“That is what creates public recognition and has driven funding,” Homstead told the license commission. “It actually becomes more important now because we have actually lost a whole bunch of rental income over this next year to two years because we can’t serve any alcohol in the building.”

The concert calendar has included performances by Dar Williams, Rufus Wainwright, Crash Test Dummies, Club d’Elf, and the Mexican folk singer Silvana Estrada. Measurements that Bombyx and the city have taken during indoor concerts show that sound levels on the property comply with Northampton’s noise ordinance, but it’s still an issue for some neighbors.

“The noise is so loud that it’s really disruptive. We have to plan how we use our house around Bombyx’s schedule,” said Scott Laidlaw, who lives next door in what was the parsonage until he and his wife bought it from the church in 2014. When Laidlaw and his neighbors wrote the letter, many Bombyx patrons were parking on the street in the neighborhood, a situation that has eased after Bombyx reached an agreement in June to use a privately owned parking lot on the other side of the center.

City officials interpreted the neighbors’ letter, in effect, as a noise complaint, which falls to the building department to investigate. The building inspector arrived with a counterpart from the fire department, who decided on the spot that Bombyx had run afoul of state regulations requiring sprinkler systems inside nightclubs with a capacity of more than 100 people. The fire inspector, who has since retired, ordered Bombyx to shut down any non-religious or day-care operations, prompting the cancellation of a weekend music festival — and $20,000 in lost income for the center and its partners. Several other concerts booked at Bombyx the following weekend relocated to other venues in the area while the center remained closed.

Declaring that Bombyx is a nightclub that needs sprinklers wasn’t the fire inspector’s call to make, Bombyx says. Existing churches aren’t required to have sprinklers. Because Florence Congregational Church still owns the building, Bombyx says that city officials assured them they could continue to operate under the church’s use classification until the purchase was complete, with a couple of conditions. A change of use — to a nightclub, say — falls under the building department’s jurisdiction. So do most state requirements outlining which buildings must install automatic sprinkler systems.

Fire officials “want to make everything 100 percent safe, that’s their job, and I respect that,” said Marc Sternick, an architect working for Bombyx on a long-term plan to renovate and update the church complex. “But they have to follow the code, and everyone is afraid to go against the fire department, including mayor’s offices, because it looks really bad.”

Installing fire sprinklers was always part of Holden and Homstead’s plan, though not immediately.

Before they formed Bombyx, they hired a consultant to identify building-code issues they would face in using the space as a community arts center, in addition to the existing religious services and day care. Based on that report, the pair drew up a list of projects and priorities.

“We brought everything to the city early in the project to understand how best to go forward, because we are not experts in the code or the zoning,” Holden said.

Because they came away from meetings with city departments with the understanding that a zoning change was all they needed to operate in the short term, Bombyx assumed it could tackle other issues before doing the sprinklers. The center has received around $345,000 in grants from the Mass Cultural Council and other groups for projects that so far have included installing air conditioning and reinforcing the floor of the sanctuary. MassSave this summer will install thermal insulation in the wood-frame church, which Bombyx says will help dampen sound escaping from the building. Bombyx obtained building permits for each of those jobs.

Additional upgrades will have to wait: The city relented and allowed the center to reopen, but it’s requiring Bombyx to install sprinklers as soon as possible, at an estimated cost of $300,000, which can include $79,000 in American Recovery Act funds from the city that was intended for a different project.

“That means that we have to now spend a lot of time and money and energy doing all this fund-raising,” Homstead said. “And it means that anything else, even, for example, writing for future grants for things that are unrelated, we have to put everything aside and focus on this.”

Northampton’s building, fire, and planning departments referred inquiries to Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra.

“What they’re doing now is what should have been allowed back when they started,” Sciarra said in a statement. “We’re now working with Bombyx to fully understand and define how they wish to operate, which is different from the original concept presented to city regulators so that we can help them understand what is possible at this location.”

The claim that Bombyx outlined some other plan to city regulators is one that Holden and Homstead say they find confusing, particularly because city officials, including the mayor, have been attending events there.

“Our marketing has been very clear: We’re a public gathering space,” Holden said. “There’s nothing that we can hide, you can see what’s on our calendar, and you can come and you can count the people in the room. Everything is out in the open.”

Though Sciarra stopped short of saying that Bombyx received erroneous advice, she acknowledged room for improvement in how city departments interact with the public.

“Everyone who comes to the city with a project deserves clear and consistent guidance on navigating local, state and federal regulations,” Sciarra said. “My administration is actively working to streamline processes and improve communication, making it easier for businesses to understand the requirements and successfully operate in Northampton.”

For now, that leaves Bombyx juggling the need to swiftly comply with the city’s updated directives, finding a solution that works for the center and neighbors concerned about noise, and trying to raise enough money to pay for it all without losing the organization’s focus on arts equity and diversity.

“Bombyx only exists because of the sum of its parts, and if we start taking those away, it’s just not going to exist,” Homstead told the license commission.

For their part, at least one neighbor says he didn’t intend for the letter he signed to result in the upheaval that has followed.

“Nobody’s complaining about the 95-plus percent of what’s happening there,” said Robert Ethier, who lives two houses away. “We’re happy to see the activity, we’re happy to have the church utilized and, you know, good things happening there. It’s that 5 percent that we want to figure out a way to co-exist better.”