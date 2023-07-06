Local bestsellers for the week ended July 2

1. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

“The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (left) and “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (right).

2. The Five-Star Weekend Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

3. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

4. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

5. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

7. Yellowface R. F. Kuang Morrow

8. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

9. Small Mercies Dennis Lehane Harper

10. I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home Lorrie Moore Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

Advertisement

2. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

3. Pageboy: A Memoir Elliot Page Flatiron Books

4. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

5. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

6. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

7. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony

9. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

5. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

6. Love, Theoretically Ali Hazelwood Berkley

7. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

8. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

Advertisement

9. Carrie Soto Is Back Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

5. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman Picador

6. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay

7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. Penguin

8. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

9. Quietly Hostile: Essays Samantha Irby Vintage

10. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 2, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.