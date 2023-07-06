Max’s Harry Potter series to cover seven books in 10 years

Potter-world has already generated eight movies, the “Fantastic Beasts” spinoffs, video games, a theme-park attraction, and a stage show. Now, Max is bringing author J.K. Rowling’s story to TV as a series that will follow each of the seven books. The plan is a 10-year run, starting two or three years from now.

If they can make “Lord of the Rings” a thousand times — OK, maybe just a few — then they can go at the “Harry Potter” books as often as they like. By “they,” I mean the money folks who never met a franchise they didn’t like to re-up.

Don’t look for the cast from the movies to be on the show; a set of new actors will be stepping into the story. In an interview this week with ComicBook.com, Daniel Radcliffe, whose run as Harry ended with 2012′s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” said he isn’t expecting to return.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” he said. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

