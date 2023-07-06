The prosperous Brookline family of Andrew Ridker’s ‘Hope’ struggles in the aftermath of their own spectacular misjudgments

For his sophomore novel, Andrew Ridker (“The Altruists”) has given us a comedy of (bad) manners — the tale of a secular Jewish family in Brookline who undermine their own prosperity and happiness with a slew of bad decisions.

No character in “Hope” is particularly likable. But that doesn’t mean that the largely self-inflicted woes of the Greenspan clan don’t make for engaging reading. As these characters struggle over money and love — what other plots are there? — they stumble, fall, and gradually, tentatively, begin to right themselves.

Ridker’s third-person narrative alternates points of view — from the husband to his daughter, wife, and son. It unspools, mostly chronologically, over 14 months, with frequent flashbacks to provide backstory.

The first chapter, set in August 2013, establishes the tone and the stakes. Deborah Greenspan, an energetic hausfrau whose principal cause is resettling immigrants, has decided to host an inventive, and obnoxious, dinner party. What guests get to eat will be determined, literally, by the luck of the draw. Those who receive a “high-income” card will feast on roast chicken with saffron; the other guests will make do with buttered pasta or brown rice.

We’re dealing here with people so entitled that they have to play at hardship.

Deborah’s husband, Scott, is a Harvard-educated cardiologist and medical researcher with a face fixed “in permanent irony” and a propensity for dispensing free medical advice. But this seemingly charmed couple, “early adopters of customs that sounded strange until they caught on,” turn out to be navigating murky relationship waters.

At Deborah’s urging, they have “opened” their marriage. Scott has found an accommodating nurse girlfriend on Cape Cod, whom he visits after installing his difficult mother, Marjorie, in her summer home nearby. But it is Deborah’s attractions to women that pose the greater marital threat.

She embarks first on an indiscreet and doomed affair with a poet. Then she meets Joan Portafoglio, founder of a successful network of militaristic charter schools, a cause that doesn’t exactly make liberal hearts beat faster. But Joan’s charisma and passion inspire Deborah’s devotion, at least for a while.

When it comes to bad decisions, no one can top Marjorie. In the great tradition of romantic scams, she conveys her nest egg to an Internet boyfriend in Berlin who claims to need it for his college tuition. It’s a twist that strains credulity. Yet Marjorie’s loneliness is believable enough, melting even Scott’s long-hardened heart. And we know that others in her position have made similarly disastrous choices.

The problem is, the newly penniless widow needs cash to ensure her entrance to Green Pastures, the luxe Washington, D.C., retirement community where she hopes to spend her final years. She naturally turns to her son for help. But the timing could hardly be worse. Scott has his own money woes, precipitated by a failed investment in a wacky wind energy scheme that he has concealed from his wife.

Family and financial pressures psychologically derail him. He makes the ethically dubious decision to falsify blood samples for a research study to get grant money — an action that leads to the loss of his medical license and propels his family’s downward spiral.

While Deborah and Scott wrestle with the challenges of adulthood, their children, Maya and Gideon, seem mired in perpetual adolescence. Stuck in a marginal publishing job in New York and weighed down by an adoring boyfriend, Maya revisits a high school crush on one of her teachers, William Slate. Now married, he is just as alluring, and toxic, as ever. He wants both sex and a work favor: He has written an autobiographical novel he’d like Maya to pitch to her colleagues.

Gideon, premed at Columbia, seems at first the best insulated from tragedy. But as his family crumbles, he trashes a research lab, breaks up with his girlfriend, drops out of school, and heads for Israel on a group tour that he eventually abandons. Can he prove his manhood, and exorcise his demons, by enlisting in the Kurdish effort to secure a homeland? The move seems about as sensible as Marjorie’s generosity to her Internet suitor.

They are a motley crew, these Greenspans, crippled by their gullibility and their gift for dissatisfaction. Lucky as they have been in the lottery of life, they seem always to want something or someone just out of reach. But don’t we all?

Both the novel and its penultimate section are titled, unironically, “Hope.” After its rapid descent, the Greenspan family seems to be glimpsing a way forward, or back. “There was room in such a wide world for forgiveness,” Gideon concludes. He and his family, now perhaps chastened by misfortune, may ultimately reclaim the life that was once theirs — like “the click of a dislocated bone returning to its place.”

HOPE: A Novel

By Andrew Ridker

Viking, 432 pages, $28

Julia M. Klein is the Forward’s contributing book critic.