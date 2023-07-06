Sculpture park distances itself from star architect

In a brief statement, The Trustees, which owns and operates the Lincoln sculpture park, said plans to exhibit Adjaye’s monumental sculpture “Asaase” on its front lawn this fall would not proceed as planned.

The deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum is one of numerous US arts institutions that has stepped away from its partnership with renowned Ghanaian British architect David Adjaye following allegations of sexual misconduct.

In 2016, David Adjaye, pictured with his wife, Ashley Shaw-Scott Adjaye, received The Eugene McDermott Award in the Arts at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge.

“In light of recent, serious allegations, The Trustees is placing our project with David Adjaye on indefinite hold,” the organization said. “We are grateful to the staff and supporters who have spent a considerable amount of time and energy preparing for the installation of Asaase.”

Advertisement

Adjaye, one of the most celebrated architects of his generation, has designed numerous high-profile buildings, including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. He also has several important international commissions, including the national cathedral in Ghana, the Princeton University Art Museum, and the Edo Museum of West African Art in Benin City in Nigeria.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

But Adjaye’s behavior has come under scrutiny after The Financial Times reported Tuesday that three women had accused the architect “and his firm of different forms of exploitation — from alleged sexual assault and sexual harassment by him to a toxic work culture — that have gone unchecked for years.”

Adjaye, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017, has denied the allegations.

“I absolutely reject any claims of sexual misconduct, abuse or criminal wrongdoing,” Adjaye told the paper. “These allegations are untrue, distressing for me and my family and run counter to everything I stand for.”

The newspaper did not publicly name Adjaye’s accusers, though he acknowledged he “entered into relationships which though entirely consensual, blurred the boundaries between my professional and personal lives.

A number of organizations have distanced themselves from Adjaye in recent days, including The Studio Museum in Harlem, which had commissioned the architect for its new building.

Advertisement

Raymond J. McGuire, chairman of the museum’s board, told The New York Times the alleged behavior is “counter to the founding principles and values” of the museum.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology awarded Adjaye the Eugene McDermott Award in the Arts in 2016. Reached by phone, a university spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment on the situation.

Adjaye’s “Asaase” sculpture, described in promotional materials as “a labyrinthine form of nested walls” made of “rammed earth,” would have been a long-term loan to the deCordova.

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.